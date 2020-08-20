Delhi Weather / Traffic Alert: Heavy jams on these roads of Delhi, heavy rains increase problems

Delhi Weather / Traffic Alert: It is raining heavily in Delhi at the moment. This rain started from yesterday and it is feared that this rain will last for the next 2-3 days. The people of Delhi are relieved due to rain. Although the rain has brought some problems with itself. Due to continuous rains in Delhi and NCR, problems like waterlogging are being seen on the roads. Due to water logging, jams were seen at many places in Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida. The Meteorological Department has predicted strong rains at places like Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida etc. Also Read – Delhi-NCR Weather / Traffic Alert: Due to dark clouds, heavy rains in Delhi, these roads were jammed long

Let us tell you that due to continuous rains, traffic was seen in many areas of Delhi even today. Due to the rain in Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, a very long line of vehicles was seen. This is not only the case of Sarita Vihar but most of Delhi. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has become active in some districts of Delhi and UP. This is the reason that the Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be strong rains in the northern, southern and eastern parts of the state in the next 48-72 hours. Explain that the Orange Alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department keeping in mind 11 districts. It is estimated that there will be heavy rain in these areas. There is also the possibility of lightning falling on Sith.

Heavy traffic congestion at Sarita Vihar in Delhi as the city continues to receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/CYQnlZSqbS

– ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Yesterday saw heavy rains in Delhi. During this time, the sky of Delhi was cloudy. In such a situation, Delhiites had to burn light on the submerged roads. According to the meteorological department, till August 25, such rain can be seen in Delhi. A jam was also seen today at ITO crossing in front of Delhi Police Headquarters. At the same time, long queues of trains were seen on many other routes, due to the submerging of the trains, the trains are moving very slowly, as well as the lights of the vehicles are being kept on the roads due to being cloudy.