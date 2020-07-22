Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rains in Delhi, movement affected by water logging in low-lying areas

new Delhi: The national capital received heavy rains on Tuesday, causing water logging in the low-lying areas of the city and affecting vehicular traffic. Locals shared pictures and videos of rain water entering homes and vehicles stuck on the roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Also Read – Delhi’s rain became the cause of death of an auto driver, the temperature in which he slept and died due to drowning in water

According to the department, "The intensity and distribution of rain is likely to decrease after this." On Sunday, four people died due to the devastation caused by heavy rains in the city. Ten trees were uprooted due to rains with strong winds in North Delhi. Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Palam and Ridge weather stations recorded 24.8 mm, 28.5 mm, 23 mm and 17 mm rainfall respectively.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, traffic was affected due to water logging at Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram and ITO. Meteorologists said that in the next two to three days in northwest India, there will be a combination of humid easterly winds coming from the Bay of Bengal and southwest winds coming from the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, the monsoon is also active here. These two factors can cause moderate to heavy rain in Delhi-NCR.