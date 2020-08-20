Delhi Weather UPdate News: Life affected due to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, wall collapsed at some places and long jam at some places

new Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, causing severe hardships for people in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram after water logging. In many places, drivers and pedestrians were seen battling on waterlogged routes. Police said seven cars were damaged when a school wall collapsed in J-block in Saket, south Delhi. The Meteorological Department had issued an Orange Alert for Delhi-NCR regarding rain in the day. Also Read – Three hours of heavy rain, the capital Delhi, waterlogging in many places

North Delhi Municipal Corporation said that there were water logging in 16 different areas including Kiradi, Burari and Rohini in Delhi. Trees fell at seven different places and parts of buildings fell at eight places. Also Read – Weather Updates: Forecast of rain in Delhi-NCR, Red alert in 2 districts of Maharashtra, know the condition of your city

Gurugram received heavy rainfall since morning leading to water logging on the roads and traffic on the main roads being affected. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that the city received 130 mm of rain in just a few hours. Also Read – Warning: There will be severe rains in many parts of the country for the next 2-3 days, 15 states including Delhi-UP will be affected

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Firozeshah Road. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rainfall in Delhi till 25th August. pic.twitter.com/kgyoB6EfTf – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

The underpass on Golf Course Road also sank into the water. Many vehicles remained stuck due to water on the roads and police personnel were seen removing them so that the traffic could continue to run smoothly.

A similar situation also existed in Noida. Many roads and residential areas were flooded. People living in multi-storeyed buildings complained of water filling the basement. In Noida, villages including 62, 63, 10, 12, 32 sectors were also flooded. Opposition has condemned the problem of water filling in Gurugram.

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala has targeted the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government. He said, ‘Millennium City Gurgaon, Oh-Gurugram under the Khattar regime. We are also naive to think that changing the name in BJP rule is a panacea for all evils.