Delhi Weather Update: People get relief from heat in the capital, heavy rains

new Delhi: The monsoon is at its peak in the country, in such a situation, heavy rains are being seen in the capital Delhi today. For the past several days, Delhiites have been experiencing heat and humidity but today they have got a lot of relief due to rain. This rain has been happening in Delhi since morning. Let me tell you that the Meteorological Department had expressed apprehension about heavy rains in Delhi a few days ago.

Meanwhile, there is a video of Trimurti Marg. In this video, people who go cycling during the morning are in a mood of fun and the rain is very strong. Due to this people have got relief from the heat. Please tell that this year the monsoon had reached 15 days before the scheduled time, due to this, there has been a lot of rain this time.

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital; visuals from Teen Murti Marg. pic.twitter.com/NLbo11tpRx

– ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The Meteorological Department had expressed apprehension that up to 105 percent of the country would see rain. Let us tell you that this monsoon has become a disaster for many states. Assam, Sikkim, Bihar are witnessing heavy flooding due to rain. Millions of people have been affected due to floods.