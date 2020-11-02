Delhi Weather Update: Temperature reaches 10 degree Celsius in Delhi, broken record for the season so far

new Delhi: In the national capital Delhi, the mercury dropped to 10.8 degrees Celsius on November 2, which is the lowest temperature of the season so far. Indian Mauss Department (IMD) has given information about this. For the season, minimum temperature was 10.8 ° C in Delhi’s base station Safdarjung, 11.2 ° C in Lodhi Road and 13.6 ° C in Palam. Also Read – The impact of winter starts in Delhi, minimum temperature breaks 26 years old record

During this time, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 ° C. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecast center at IMD, told IANS, "The temperature has come down due to the lack of cloud in the area. Actually, the clouds absorb some of the infrared radiation going back, which is sent back to the earth and the surface is heated by this.

Apart from this, there has been light snowfall and rain in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in the last three days, the cold winds flowing from there have also affected the woes of Delhi. " The month of November has started with a lot of cold. The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. However, October was also the coldest month, breaking the record of the last 58 years.

(Input-IANS)