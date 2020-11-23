DelhiCollapse: Delhi collaps trending on Twitter, user said- people are dying, ‘AAP’ is sleeping

#DelhiCollapse: In the national capital Delhi, once again the number of corona infected and the death of corona is increasing rapidly. In such a situation, the Delhi government has been reprimanded many times by the Supreme Court. At the same time, to control the corona epidemic, there were questions about working on several schemes as soon as possible. But the Delhi government argues that due to air pollution, the corona epidemic has regained momentum. In such a situation, the increasing cases of Corona in the capital Delhi are really worrying. In this regard, #DelhiCollapse is trending on Twitter. Also Read – Liquor party was going on after breaking the night curfew, police arrested 16 including six girls

In this trending keyword, the leaders of the opposition parties and social media users are criticizing the Delhi government for not being able to control the corona and many types of pictures are being shared. It is being told here that people are dying in Delhi and the government is blaming pollution. The Congress Party has also targeted the Delhi government for getting the Corona under control.

In the initial days in the capital Delhi, Corona caused quite a lot of havoc, but due to the collective efforts of the Delhi Government and the Central Government, the Corona in Delhi was largely under control. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised this Delhi government model many times. Corona's active cases in Delhi were limited to around 8,000. But the third wave of Corona changed the whole picture and now the atmosphere has become as if lockdown is going to happen again.

Opposition parties and others say that too much relief was given in the name of laxity in Delhi. Crowded markets were opened. People were allowed to roam around. Somewhere, due to these reasons, there is a spurt in the Corona figures.