Delhiites beware: air will be contaminated in the next 3 days, Corona patients will be difficult

Air Pollution in Delhi: The air quality of the national capital remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday. At the same time, the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said in the forecast that AQI will worsen in the next three days till Sunday. This can prove to be seriously dangerous for Kovid patients in the capital. The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), under the aegis of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has simply cited stubble burning in nearby states as a major reason for increasing pollution. The day before, ie on 7 October, the synchronized fire count was 399. Also Read – Where there is pollution, there are more chances of death from corona, is this a danger bell for cities like Delhi?

The Air Quality Forecasting System further stated, “For the transport of pollutants towards Delhi at present, both the boundary and wind speed of the border is favorable, but a change in wind direction is anticipated, leading to air quality for a few days. Is likely to remain in the middle category. ” According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, 17 stations out of a total of 35 pollution monitoring stations have air quality index in poor category, while 15 stations recorded the index in the middle category, while four were not working. Also Read – Permission for construction work in Delhi-NCR during day time

The AQI in the area near Delhi Technical University recorded the highest 290. Stubble burning in the northern states increases air pollution in Delhi-NCR every winter and pollutants combine with water droplets in the lower levels of the atmosphere to form a thick layer of thick fog, threatening the health of residents. is. Also Read – 26 District Magistrates of Uttar Pradesh notice for failing to stop burning stubble

Burning of straw in extreme agrarian states around Delhi causes excessive pollution. Farmers harvest paddy in October, which starts burning stubble about three weeks before the next round of wheat sowing. Due to the scarcity of cheap labor and harvesting of the machine by harvesting, the starchy is saved, which farmers use the easiest option to destroy, that is, burn the stove in the fields.

According to Piyush Goyal, Pulmonology and Critical Care Specialist of Columbia Asia Hospital, the city is causing serious health problems like asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) due to poor air quality. He said, “After the smoke of the stubble last year, there was an increase of 30-35 percent in the number of patients who had trouble breathing.”