Delhiites beware! New disclosure of scientists on Kovid-19, corona patient due to air pollution …

Boston: A new research conducted on more than three thousand counties of America has shown that people who stay in contact with pollutant micro-particles for a longer period of time are more likely to die from Kovid-19.

It is hoped that after this study comes out, the policy makers will seriously consider the damage caused by air pollution and will try to reduce the number of deaths during the epidemic.

Air pollution is very dangerous for patients

The study, published in a research journal called ‘Science Advances’, examined the effects of prolonged exposure to Kovid-19 deaths and exposure to PM2.5 particles. The research was conducted on 98 percent of the population living in 3089 counties of the United States. The study found that exposure to these pollutants due to prolonged exposure to Kovid-19 increased.

Although the study does not explain the methodology between mortality of PM2.5 particles and Kovid-19 patients, scientists at other institutions, including Harvard University, involved in research believe that prolonged exposure to these particles in the lungs’ The ACE-2 receptor can be ‘overproduced’ and this helps the corona virus enter the body’s cells. Scientists believe that prolonged exposure to air pollution also adversely affects people’s immunity.