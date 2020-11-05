Delhiites should be careful, if misuse of water, they will be fined

new Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board has issued strict instructions to stop the waste of water in the national capital and said that every day a penalty will be imposed for making a mistake. The Water Board says that twenty four hours of water does not mean that any person abuses water. According to the Delhi Jal Board, a fine of Rs 2000 can be imposed by the Special Metropolitan Magistrate on the first mistake for waste or misuse of water. Failure can be imposed at the rate of Rs 500 per day for repeated mistakes. In the category of water wastage, frequent overflow of water from roof tanks, washing of carts from pipes, etc. come. People who use domestic water connection and use it for non-domestic work, can also be fined Rs 1000 for the first mistake and Rs 100 per day if this mistake happens again and again. Also Read – Online booking of high security number plates starts on vehicles in Delhi, target of 3000 till Diwali

Raghav Chadha, vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, held an important meeting with the enforcement officials and other senior officials of the Jal Board on Thursday, in which he emphasized on wastage or misuse of water and action against the culprits. Chadha said, "Unless our officials are cautious about this, it will be difficult to convey this message to the consumers."

The Delhi Jal Board vice-president reprimanded the officials for drastically reducing challans last year, saying, "It is important to convey this message firmly to the people that the Delhi Jal Board will no longer tolerate water wastage or illegal connections. The entire society has to suffer the punishment of 1-2 people who make a mistake, the Delhi Jal Board will not allow its consumers to suffer due to such people. The sewers are closed due to garbage or garbage in the sewer and a lot of people have to suffer the loss of 1-2 people fault, those who drain the garbage in the sewer should take quick action and be fined."

The Deputy Chairman of Delhi Jal Board directed the enforcement officials that the Jal Board will conduct a vigilance campaign of 1 month, the outline of which should be prepared. He said, “In this campaign, we will send our team to all the areas where the rules of Jal Board are being violated. The objective of this month-long campaign will not only be to cut challans, but also to spread awareness among people about the right use of water. ”

He said, “It has also been seen that many times the connection of water taken for domestic use is being used for non-domestic or business purposes, Delhi Jal Board will not tolerate any such mistake. A challan should be issued immediately against the person or organization found guilty of such acts. ” Raghav Chadha said, “I appreciate the hard work of all officers and engineers of Delhi Jal Board, but we have to understand that we cannot be careless even for a minute.” We all keep hearing that ‘every drop of water is necessary’ now we have to change this saying into reality. “

(Input-IANS)