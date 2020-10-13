Delhi’s AQI reached ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season, increasing the risk of Covid-19

new Delhi: The air quality of the national capital Delhi reached the “very poor” category on Tuesday morning as pollutants were deposited in the air due to low wind speed and low temperature. For the first time this season, the air quality has become so bad. The air quality index (AQI) at 9:30 am in the city was recorded at 304, which is in the “very poor” category. Jahangirpuri of Delhi has the highest pollution. Experts have warned that due to increasing air pollution due to poor air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Kovid-19 epidemic may increase further. Also Read – North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, apologized to public during speech

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the increase in the occurrence of stubble burning in the fields in the neighboring areas of Punjab, Haryana and Pakistan is also going to affect the air quality in Delhi-NCR. The air quality index (AQI) at 9:30 am in the city was recorded at 304, which falls in the "very poor" category. The 24-hour average AQI on Monday was 261, the worst since February. This average was recorded at 216 on Sunday and 221 on Saturday.

AQI in various areas of Delhi

– AQI 380 in Wazirpur,

– AQI 355 at Vivek Vihar

– AQI at Jahangirpuri remained 349

– Jahangirpuri recorded the highest level of AQI pollution.

AQI levels

– AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’

– ‘Satisfactory’ between 51 and 100

– ‘Medium’ between 101 and 200

– ‘Bad’ between 201 and 300

– ‘very poor’ between 301 and 400

– Between 401 and 500 is considered ‘serious’.

Low air speed and low temperature cause quality degradation

A senior scientist of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee said that the deterioration in air quality could be due to low wind speed and low temperature, due to which pollutants have started accumulating in the air. He said, “The incidence of stubble burning has increased in neighboring states as well. Also, the ventilation index is low. “The ventilation index is the speed at which pollutants can spread. A ventilation index of less than 6000 sqm per second with an average speed of less than 10 km per hour of wind is adverse to the scattering of pollutants. ”

Delhi: Air quality in the national capital deteriorates. Visuals from different parts of the capital, earlier today. “Experienced experiencing breathing issues. We are accustomed to it, as it happens every year. The government should put strenuous effort in curbing it, ”says a commuter. pic.twitter.com/7Nl3kIMleF – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Know the CPCB data PM-10 level in Delhi-NCR

According to CPCB data, the PM10 level in Delhi-NCR was 300 micrograms per cubic meter at 9 am. – PM10 levels below 100 micrograms per cubic meter are considered safe in India.

– PM10 is a microscopic design with a diameter of 10 micrometers, which goes through the breath into the lungs.

– It is very dangerous for health. These reactions are in the form of dust, particles etc.

– PM2.5 levels were recorded at 129 micrograms per cubic meter.

– PM2.5 levels up to 60 micrograms per cubic meter are considered safe.

– PM2.5 are very fine particles which can also enter the bloodstream.

Bad air, increased risk of corona, some special things

According to photographs taken by NASA’s artificial satellite, large-scale fires were seen burning near Amritsar and Ferozepur in Punjab and Patiala, Ambala and Kaithal in Haryana.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum wind speed was 4 kilometers per hour on Tuesday morning.

– Low temperatures and steady winds help in the accumulation of pollutants close to the ground, affecting air quality.

– Experts have warned that due to poor air quality in Delhi-NCR due to increasing air pollution, Kovid-19 epidemic may increase further.

Air pollution has become a serious problem for Delhi.

-Delhi government has launched a massive anti-air pollution campaign against war pollution.

A “Green War Room” with a 10-member expert team has been set up at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor the steps being taken to deal with high levels of air pollution in winter.

The Environment Department has also taken stern action against those who violate the dust control norms.

– On Tuesday, the government is also going to start spraying “Pusa Bio-decomposer” solution in paddy fields in the national capital.

– Experts say that it can convert crop residue into compost in 15 to 20 days and in this way the straw can be prevented from burning, through which air pollution can be reduced.