Delhi’s rain became the cause of death of an auto driver, the temperature in which he slept and died due to drowning in water

new Delhi: The heavy rains in Delhi on Sunday killed Kundan of Uttarakhand. Kundan had come to Delhi to earn money in March and each night he used to sleep in his Tempu rickshaw, but due to heavy rains on Sunday he could not save himself from the water filled on the road. A large DTC bus was also seen completely submerged in the main area of ​​Delhi under rain water. His family questioned, saying, “It was not a village area, it was not a village or a mufassal.” It was Delhi, where his temple became his burial ground. ” 56-year-old Kundan came here from Uttarakhand before the lockdown was implemented in March and after work, he made Tempu his home. Also Read – Heavy rains in Delhi, dead body of driver floating under the underpass

A member of his family said, “Now his 21 and 12 year old daughters will never see him. Kundan, a resident of Pithoragarh, came to Delhi to earn money and used to drive his relative’s tempo. ” On Sunday night, there was waterlogging in the Minto Bridge underpass here. The firefighter who went to save him said that his temple was stuck and he could not get out even after many attempts. The fire department rescued a bus driver and a conductor, but the auto driver could not be saved. When the water level decreased, his body was taken out. Pritam Singh, a relative of the deceased, said, “This is not the first time that water has accumulated in the Minto Bridge underpass. The administration and the government failed to take any step. The result was that Kundan was killed. Now who will see his two daughters, one of whom is fit for marriage. ” Also Read – Delhi Weather Update: People get relief from the heat in the capital, heavy rain

Kundan Pritam’s auto was running for the last four months. Pritam said that I want an answer from the government. A police officer said, “A person was going from Kundan Tata S to Connaught Place from New Delhi railway station this morning. Due to the all-night rains, water had accumulated in Minto Road. He tried hard to get his vehicle out of the underpass filled with water, but he could not succeed. ” Also Read – Passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities including Delhi closed till 31 July

He said, “It seems that he died of drowning. There are no external bruises. ” According to Pritam, Kundan slept for months in his temple. Tempu was used to deliver the same amount of canteen for CRPF. He used to sleep in tempu. Every year due to rain, water logging situation arises in Minto Road underpass.