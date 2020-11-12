Delhi’s roads will be built on the lines of European cities, Delhi government will soon launch pilot project

new Delhi: The Government of Delhi is working on making 100 feet wide and 500 km long roads of the national capital beautiful on the lines of European cities. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has envisaged a redesign of roads so that the roads of the capital also look as beautiful as the roads of the capital of the developed countries of the world. Also Read – High court reprimands Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘AAP’ government, says- Corona out of control in Delhi

On Thursday, the Delhi government held an important meeting to make the roads of Delhi on the lines of the cities of Europe. In this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed to remove all the obstacles coming in the construction of the seven roads identified under the pilot project as soon as possible. Also Read – Keeping Pfizer vaccine a challenge for a country like India, but encouraging third phase trial: AIIMS Director

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said these special things to make Delhi’s roads like European

After the redesign of the roads, the jam problem will be over.

– The road will look equally wide

– The space on the roadside or nearby roads will be used to eliminate the space

– Pavement will be made for non-motor vehicle

– Pavement of at least 5 feet will be increased to a maximum of 10 feet

– The pavement will be designed as per the convenience of the disabled

– Roads should look the same and the Divyang should not face any problem ”

– Right now the area of ​​greenery on the roadside in Delhi is less

– After re-design of the roads, there will be space to plant trees on the pavement

– There will also be space for Green Belt

– Separate space and stand will be given for autos and e-rickshaws

– Road slopes and drains will be re-designed and re-constructed Also Read – Where are the most cases of corona coming from Delhi? Health Minister told what the government is doing

Please tell that under the pilot project, it has been approved to redesign 7 roads of Delhi. Kejriwal recently redeveloped the Chandni Chowk road as a pilot project and expanded the scheme to 100 feet wide and about 500 km long in Delhi.

Redesigning of roads will eliminate bottlenecks (jams). Right now a road turns from four lanes to three lanes or from six lanes to four lanes. This suddenly increases the pressure of vehicles and creates a jam situation at one place on the road.

In a review meeting with PWD officials, Kejriwal said, “The process of appointing a consultant for the redesign of roads is in the final stages. PWD should complete this process soon. These roads will be developed on the lines of built-operate-transfer (BOT). The construction agency will hold the responsibility of maintenance for 15 years. Under the pilot project, 7 roads, which were to be completed by December 2020, have been extended to March 2021 due to Kovid-19. ”