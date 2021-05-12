“Delicious Rendezvous” To Undergo Reorganization + Kim Heechul, Kim Dong Jun, And Yoo Byung Jae Step Down

SBS’s food variety show “Delicious Rendezvous” will undergo reorganization this summer.

On May 11, sources in the entertainment industry reported that Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, Kim Dong Jun, and Yoo Byung Jae would be leaving their position as fixed cast members on the show. Baek Jong Won and Yang Se Hyung will remain on the show.

A source from SBS stated, “We are currently in the middle of discussions about reorganizing the show for the summer season. After consultation, some of the cast members have finished their final filming for the show.”

“Delicious Rendezvous” started as a Chuseok pilot program in 2019 and premiered as an official TV show in December of the same year. On its official premiere, the cast consisted of Kim Heechul, Kim Dong Jun, Baek Jong Won, and Yang Se Hyung, and Yoo Byung Jae joined the cast later on. The concept of the show is to help out local farmers by creating new menu items with local specialties that are in low market demand.

Watch “Delicious Rendezvous” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)