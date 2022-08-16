Deliver Us Mars’ ambitious journey to Mars delays its launch and won’t arrive in time for this year

The KeokeN Interactive production was going to arrive in stores in September, now it will be released in February.

The arrival on Mars is delayed, and we are not referring to the plans of the major powers to put a man on the red planet, but to the launch of Deliver Us Mars, the action, adventure and science fiction video game from KeokeN Interactive.

Deliver Us Mars is KeokeN Interactive’s most ambitious project to dateIn a statement shared by its official channels, the Dutch team asks its fans for a little more patience in the face of what they consider to be their most ambitious project. In this way, the production will not be available in stores for September 27, as announced during the non-E3 2022 last June, and will have to wait until a few weeks after welcoming the new year: February 2.

“Deliver Us Mars is KeokeN Interactive’s most ambitious project to date. The journey that players like Kathy Johanson will embark on is filled with deeply emotional moments fraught with danger. It is important to us that this experience is the best it can be at launch. With this in mind, we have made the difficult decision as a group to postpone its release to February 2, 2023 to ensure we can live up to that ambition.”

A follow-up to Deliver Us The Moon, released in 2018, Deliver Us Mars arrives in stores as an evocative sci-fi adventure that delivers an immersive astronaut experience. “Explore new frontiers on a suspenseful and dangerous mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by Outward.”

KeokeN Interactive has announced its launch for PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One and, although it has changed its release plans, it will seek to have its dose of prominence at GamesCom 2022 during a Future Games Show.

