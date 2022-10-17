Delivery of the Ballon d’Or 2022 live: time, TV, candidates and everything you need to know

The name of Lionel Messi did not integrate the list of nominees to win the Ballon d’Or

Why Messi was not nominated for the Ballon d’Or and Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen among the 30 candidates The magazine France Football, which will have its grand gala this Monday, did not include the Argentine star, top winner of the trophy, in the list after 17 years. The Portuguese striker was among the names qualified to vote. The reasons

This Monday the magazine France Football announce the winner of the Golden Ballwith the French Karim Benzema as maximum candidate. The curiosity is that for the first time in 17 years Lionel Messi was not chosen among the 30 contenders for the award. Contrary to today, the one who did say present on the payroll is Cristiano Ronaldo.