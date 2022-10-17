Delivery of the Ballon d’Or 2022 live: time, TV, candidates and everything you need to know

The name of Lionel Messi did not integrate the list of nominees to win the Ballon d’Or
Why Messi was not nominated for the Ballon d’Or and Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen among the 30 candidates
The magazine France Football, which will have its grand gala this Monday, did not include the Argentine star, top winner of the trophy, in the list after 17 years. The Portuguese striker was among the names qualified to vote. The reasons
This Monday the magazine France Football announce the winner of the Golden Ballwith the French Karim Benzema as maximum candidate. The curiosity is that for the first time in 17 years Lionel Messi was not chosen among the 30 contenders for the award. Contrary to today, the one who did say present on the payroll is Cristiano Ronaldo.
THE 30 CANDIDATES TO WIN THE GOLDEN BALLOON 2022
Trent ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (INGLATERRA, Liverpool)
Karim Benzema (FRANCE, Real Madrid)
João CANCEL (PORTUGAL, Manchester City)
CASEMIRO (BRAZIL, Real Madrid)
Thibaut COURTOIS (BELGICA, Real Madrid)
CRISTIANO RONALDO (PORTUGAL, Juventus y Manchester United)
Kevin DE BRUYNE (BELGICA, Manchester City)
Luis Diaz (COLOMBIA, FC Porto y Liverpool)
FABINHO (BRAZIL, Liverpool)
Phil FODEN (INGLATERRA, Manchester City)
Erling HAALAND (NORWAY, Dortmund and Manchester City)
Sebastien Haller (IVORY COAST, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund)
Harry KANE (ENGLAND, Tottenham)
Joshua KIMMICH (ALEMANIA, Bayern Munich)
Raphael LEAO (PORTUGAL, AC Milan)
Robert LEWANDOWSKI (POLONIA, Bayern Munich y FC BarcelonaA)
Riyad Mahrez (ARGELIA, Manchester City)
Mike MAIGNAN (FRANCE, AC Milan)
Sadio MANE (SENEGAL, Liverpool and Bayern Munich)
Kylian MBAPPE (FRANCE, Paris-SG)
MODRIC Wound (CROATIA, Real Madrid)
Christopher HEAD (FRANCE, RB Leipzig)
Darwin NUÑEZ (URUGUAY, Benfica and Liverpool)
Antonio Ruediger (GERMANY, Chelsea and Real Madrid)
Mohamed is WRONG (EGIPTO, Liverpool)
Bernardo Silva (PORTUGAL, Manchester City)
SON Heung-min (SOUTH KOREA, Tottenham)
Virgil VAN DYK (NETHERLANDS, Liverpool)
VINCIUS JUNIOR (BRAZIL, Real Madrid)
Dusan VLAHOVIC (SERBIA, Fiorentina y Juventus)
The ceremony can be seen in Latin America through ESPN 2 and Star +
This October 17, the 2022 Ballon d’Or award ceremony will take place and the venue chosen for the event will be the Chatelet Theater in Paris. The main figures of the world of football will attend the complex to meet not only the successor of Lionel Messi as the best player of the season but also the best player, best goalkeeper (Yachine Trophy), best young player (Kopa Trophy) and the Socrates.
18:30 GMT: award ceremony for the men’s Ballon d’Or and the rest of the winners
14:30 CHILE / PARAGUAY / VENEZUELA / BOLIVIA
13:30: COLOMBIA/ PERU/ ECUADOR/ MEXICO.
Welcome to live of the 2022 Ballon d’Or award ceremony. An event that will take place in Paris and that will have the particularity that Lionel Messi is not among the 30 nominees to win it.