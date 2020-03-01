Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist

A day after Microsoft preannounced lower revenues due to the coronavirus have an effect on, Dell Utilized sciences sidestepped the same question.

Dell said its fiscal 2021 steering of between $91.eight billion to $94.eight billion in earnings does not include any have an effect on from the coronavirus (COVID-19) the least bit, regardless that executives did say they expect first-quarter revenues to be “negatively impacted,” significantly in China. (Dell reported fiscal 2020 revenues of $92.2 billion. The company’s 2020 fiscal yr ended on January 31, 2020.)