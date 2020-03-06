Delroy Lindo Boards ABC Drama Pilot ‘Harlem’s Kitchen’

Delroy Lindo has formally signed on for a starring function within the ABC pilot “Harlem’s Kitchen.”

It was beforehand reported that Lindo was bowing out of the CBS All Entry sequence “The Good Combat” as he negotiated a number one function within the drama venture, which is described as an ensemble household drama set in a positive eating restaurant in Harlem. He has been a sequence common on “The Good Combat” because it started, however will exit the present after the upcoming fourth season.

In “Harlem’s Kitchen,” Lindo will play Ellis Rice, a famend African American chef who provides his infinite swag to positive eating at his iconic Harlem restaurant, Rice. Ellis’s kitchen is Harlem’s Kitchen, and everybody who walks via these doorways is household — so long as they play by Ellis’s guidelines. A local of Alabama, Ellis landed in Harlem with nothing, and labored his method up via a few of the hardest and most grueling kitchens in New York Metropolis. By the robust instances Ellis has at all times has his spouse CC by his aspect. A real household man, Ellis is a loyal father to his three daughters — Zadie, Nina and Eden. However he is aware of solely certainly one of them has what it takes to fill his sneakers, and keep it up his legacy.

Lindo is the primary forged member to be added to the pilot. He’ll subsequent be seen within the Spike Lee movie “Da 5 Bloods,” having beforehand collaborated with Lee on the movies “Clockers,” “Crooklyn,” and “Malcolm X.” Lindo can be recognized for his roles in movies like “The Cider Home Roles,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “The Core,” “The One,” and “Get Shorty.” Along with “The Good Combat,” his TV credit “The Chicago Code,” “Kidnapped,” and “Blood & Oil.”

He’s repped by APA.

“Harlem’s Kitchen” hails from author and government producer Zahir McGhee. David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Movies will even government produce together with Marcus Samuelsson, the pinnacle chef of Purple Rooster in Harlem. ABC Studios will produce. Each McGhee and Mandeville are presently underneath general offers with the studio.