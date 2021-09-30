Delta variant: why it is not yet of predominant circulation in Argentina

(Foto: Pixabay)

Why was there and is there still so much concern in the world about the Delta variant of the coronavirus? The answer was provided yesterday by the World Health Organization in its latest report by showing that the Delta variant, present in 185 countries, has largely replaced the other three worrying variants, Alpha, Beta and Gamma , which now each account for less than 1% of sequenced cases.

This is in addition to a recent report stating that people infected with COVID-19 in its Delta variant run about twice the risk of being hospitalized with respect to those infected with the Alpha version, according to a large study recently published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

And if it displaced the other main variants in the rest of the world, why doesn’t it have a dominant circulation in Argentina? That is one of the big questions that experts are trying to answer.

Several scientific studies have found Delta to be the most contagious of all the worrying variants of the coronavirus. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

The appearance at the end of 2020 of variants that supposed increased risk to global public health led the World Health Organization to distinguish between the variants that must be “watched” and other “worrisome”, in order to prioritize surveillance and investigation activities globally. “ The predominant virus currently circulating in the world is the Delta variant. And in fact, less than 1% of the currently available sequences are Alpha, Beta and Gamma”Explained the head of the WHO COVID-19 technical team, Maria Van Kerkhove , in a question and answer session on social media. “This virus has become stronger, is more transmissible and is competing, replacing other viruses that are circulating,” he added.

The world health expert also considered that five other variants (eta, iota, kappa, lambda and mu) should be “watched.” However, three of them (eta, iota and kappa) have been downgraded.

Several scientific studies from the UK, Switzerland, Japan, India and South Africa confirmed that Delta has supplanted the other variants that circulated not only because of its greater ability to infect but also because neutralizing antibodies in people have a lower sensitivity. Therefore, Delta infection is more difficult to control. The most recent was published in Nature and points out a recommendation: it suggests that control measures such as distancing, the proper use of the mask, ventilation of closed spaces can have an effect on prevention if they are added to the vaccination against COVID-19 of the population. The researchers found that the 130 healthcare workers who were infected with the Delta variant did not have a higher risk of hospitalization, but they were more likely to have a post-vaccination infection from this variant compared to others. According to Dr. Gupta, the Delta variant replicates better in lung cells than the Alpha variant.

As Delta spreads around the world, Argentina is registering fewer infections and deaths from COVID-19 every week. Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 1,825 infections and 84 deaths. Very far from the record that the peak of the second wave implied, when last Thursday, May 27, our country registered 41,080 new infections. And also the one of June 22 that were counted 792 deaths. On the other hand, for now In Argentina there are 1,184 people with coronavirus hospitalized in intensive care, a far cry from the almost 8,000 there were three months ago.

So, if the pandemic is in constant evolution and change, we ask ourselves again what is happening in our country and why has Delta not yet exploded? “Viruses compete with each other in nature and the coexistence of the different variants speaks of the struggle among themselves to see which one predominates. . The predominance of the Manaus / Gamma variant in our country may imply a limitation so that the damage produced by Delta is as important and serious as it has been seen in other countries, “the infectologist explained to Infobae Lautaro de Vedia, former president of the Argentine Society of Infectology (SADI).

And he added: “There is not so much experience and knowledge yet as to know if this trend will continue over time or if the Delta lineage, with the passing of days or weeks, will end up imposing itself, since it has a greater capacity for replication.”

In Argentina, the Delta variant is not the predominant variant nor does it register community circulation (EFE / Elvis González)



The Chief of Advisors of the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province, Enio García, warned today that “the pandemic of coronavirus did not finish ”, and evaluated that the Delta variant has so far in Argentina a level of bottom spread to which was registered in the countries of the Northern Hemisphere. “We have been declining cases for several weeks in a row and there was an increase in vaccine coverage. We are going to see what will happen with the Delta variant, but clearly it did not have the same behavior as in the countries of the northern hemisphere, where it spread faster. That does not mean that we are not yet exposed to a possible regrowth. We must continue to monitor the situation, ”the official remarked in radio statements.

The head of Advisors of the Buenos Aires sanitary portfolio affirmed that the drop in cases is due to the progress of the vaccination campaign, and highlighted the acceptable progression acquired by school attendance in recent weeks in the provincial district. The high vaccination rate added to the large number of people who were infected with coronavirus in the last wave in the country could cause the Delta variant not to increase the case curve as much as in the countries of the Northern Hemisphere and, at the same time , there are not so many hospitalizations or deaths, specialists assured.

The Delta variant is present in 185 countries and generates concern among health authorities (EFE / Paolo Aguilar)



“The size of the Delta wave could be smaller than what is happening in the Northern Hemisphere because we were much more infected than them and because we managed to contain their entry with the restrictions on flights and that allowed us to continue advancing with vaccination ”, The bioinformatician from the National University of Córdoba (UNC) and researcher at Conicet told Télam Rodrigo Quiroga.

In that sense, he explained that the size of that wave will depend on how society maintains care measures (use of chinstrap, ventilation and distance), the possibility of vaccinating children and adolescents -when this vaccination begins and at what rate-, of the restrictions that can be maintained to avoid crowds of unvaccinated people and care in schools.

When comparing the situation in Argentina with other countries, Quiroga described that, “when the Delta wave began, we estimate that in the United Kingdom half of the population here had been infected; and in the United States, the places where the outbreak is greatest have a very low vaccination rate ”.

Vaccination is effective in cutting infections and severe cases of COVID-19

Mirna Biglione, a researcher at the Institute for Biomedical Research in Retroviruses and AIDS, which depends on the University of Buenos Aires and CONICET, and a member of the Argentine Association of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, expressed to Infobae: “ The Delta variant surprised the old continent, the United States, India where it originated and caused a large number of deaths; This variant fleetingly displaced other variants of concern (VOC), such as Alpha in the United Kingdom to the bewilderment of specialists, as in Israel, where they already had high vaccination rates and had sigh thinking that they were already leaving the pandemic behind ”.

“In our country,” Biglione continued, “more than 200 cases were detected in the city and province of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Tucumán, Salta, most of them related to travelers from different parts of the world and the first cases in the city ​​of Buenos Aires in people with no close travel history. This is a starting point for a community circulation. However, a speculation is that in the region where it began to be detected in mid-June and even in Argentina, the majority variant Gamma (originated in Brazil) or Lambda (Andina) competes with Delta and slows its spread. Do youWhy then is its dissemination limited? The question has many unconfirmed answers yet. Are we testing enough? Did more people infected with Delta enter other countries than ours because they had already lifted the restrictions? Do we have a high rate of people with a robust natural immunity due to having had COVID-19, (asymptomatic in many cases)? Did the strict measures to enter people by air that were imposed at the end of June slowed down its spread? We still don’t have the absolute truth ”.

The infectologist doctor Ricardo Teijeiro, made a correlation with what happened in Europe. “We see that there the Delta variant displaces the other variants because it is much more contagious. If I understand that there are many who are saying that the Manaus and Andina variant is not as easy to navigate as the UK and California variants. But you have to look for example, in Brazil, where Manaus circulated strongly, the Delta variant is displacing it and growing. The same is happening in Mexico, it had a high percentage of Manaus and today almost 60 percent is a Delta variant. So it is expected that the Delta variant does make an impact in our country. And this, although it is slowing down, is to be expected in the coming weeks we will have an outbreak, “Teijeiro told Infobae.

