Deluxe Appoints Netflix Veteran Anna Lee Chief Strategy Officer

Deluxe, the supplier of digital and cloud-based distribution companies for studios and manufacturing firms, appointed Anna Lee — a 12-year veteran of Netflix — to the newly created function of chief technique officer.

Lee stories on to Deluxe CEO Cyril Drabinsky. She will likely be accountable for creating, speaking, executing, and sustaining strategic initiatives for the corporate.

“Anna is an distinctive chief and her expertise in digital cinema, supply-chain workflows, and the worldwide [over-the-top] house will make sure that Deluxe can maximize alternatives given the dramatic shifts within the market,” Drabinsky stated in asserting her rent.

Deluxe Leisure final yr emerged from chapter. This June, the corporate offered the distribution enterprise to private-equity funding agency Platinum Fairness. Drabinsky, the previous CEO of Deluxe who left the corporate in 2016 to discovered CineVizion, returned to the corporate as chief exec. As a part of the deal, CineVizion’s belongings have been built-in into Deluxe.

Lee joins Deluxe from Netflix, the place she most lately served as head of worldwide content material companies. She joined the corporate in 2008 as VP, provide chain improvement, and later turned VP of content material acquisition, including the function of head of worldwide screenings in 2019.

In her roles at Netflix, Lee was accountable for creating and implementing methods and frameworks in areas together with asset deliverables and technical operations, optimization of operational efficiencies, creation, localization and distribution of content material belongings within the digital cinema and digital platform areas.

Earlier than becoming a member of Netflix, Lee was SVP of worldwide media markets at Bertelsmann AG and previous to that was director merchandising and member retention at Time Warner. She has a bachelor of science diploma in economics from on College of Pennsylvania’s the Wharton College.

Deluxe Media gives distribution and localization companies for studios, OTT platforms and content material creators worldwide.