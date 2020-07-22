Demand for former CM Kamal Nath – by-election in Madhya Pradesh by ballot instead of EVM, told Corona

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress state unit president Kamal Nath has suggested to the Election Commission to conduct a ballot in the by-elections in the state in view of the Corona transition. Keeping in mind the Corona transition, the Chief Election Commissioner has sought suggestions from various political parties regarding the by-election. Congress state president Kamal Nath has suggested to vote through ballot, that in the assembly by-elections to be held in the state, voting should be done through ballot instead of EVM machine. Also Read – Corona Virus: Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, all districts except Bandipora will remain closed

Referring to the corona epidemic infection, Kamal Nath said that about one thousand voters will have to vote at each polling station and if the voting is conducted by EVM machine, then different voters will repeatedly hand over the EVM machine. The possibility of other voters being corona infected in such a situation cannot be ruled out by pressing the button.

Kamal Nath has written in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner that whatever other suggestions or directions will be issued by the Commission in connection with the conduct of elections, the Congress will fully abide by it. The by-elections are going to be held in 26 assembly constituencies in the state after a few days. His preparations are going on. Meanwhile, the Commission has sought suggestions from political parties regarding voting and elections etc.