Demand for giving ‘Bharat Ratna’ to late Ram Vilas Paswan arose, Jeetan Ram Manjhi sent a letter to the President

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday wrote a letter to the President demanding that the Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan be honored with the Bharat Ratna and declare his Delhi residence a memorial. At the same time, Paswan's younger brother and LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, along with senior BJP leader and Bihar government minister Prem Kumar, also separately demanded that the late leader be honored with the country's highest civilian honor.

In a letter to the President, Manjhi said, "The late leader Ram Vilas Paswan is not interested in any introduction. He discharged his responsibilities in important posts of the Government of India. " Manjhi said, "His works for every section of the society are unique, which automatically signifies that he is the jewel of India."

The former Chief Minister and the founder of the Ham Party said, "In such a situation, Ram Vilas Paswan should be given the Bharat Ratna posthumously."

Hindustani Awam Morcha Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi writes to President Ram Nath Kovind, demands conferring Bharat Ratna on late Union Minister #RamVilasPaswan (file pic) pic.twitter.com/uVIwHXubFH – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

In a letter to President Ramnath Kovind, Manjhi also requested the conversion of 12, Janpath bungalow in Paswan, New Delhi, into a memorial. Paswan, the founder of Lok Janshakti Party, lived in this bungalow for nearly 31 years. Former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on 8 October (Thursday).

Manjhi, who arrived in Patna to pay tribute to Paswan, leaving his election-related programs in Gaya, told reporters that he is demanding that Bharat Ratna be given to Paswan so that future generations can also be told about him.

Prem Kumar tweeted, “I support the demand of awarding Bharat Ratna to Ram Vilas Paswan for the work he has done to bring the Dalits and the disadvantaged sections of the society into the mainstream.”

Please tell that Ram Vilas died on Thursday late evening after a long illness. 74-year-old Paswan was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi for the past several days. Paswan was cremated at Digha Ghat on Saturday.