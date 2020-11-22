Demand for Love Jihad law, Asaduddin Owaisi said – first read the constitution

New Delhi: Some BJP-ruled states have made plans for the prevention of so-called love jihad. Regarding this, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that states that bring such laws should first read the constitution. Owaisi says that any such law is a violation of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution. Also Read – Bihar government should bring law against Love Jihad: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

When some states made laws against 'Love-Jihad', Asaduddin Owaisi said, "These laws will be in violation of Articles 14 and 21, they should read the Constitution. Will you end the Special Marriage Act? BJP is doing all these dramas to divert the attention of unemployed youth of the country. "

He said that this propaganda of hate being spread by BJP will not work. Owaisi alleged that there was a flood in Hyderabad. What help did the Modi government provide at that time? He said, "Modi government wants to give communal color to GHMC elections but this time it will not work because people know the reality."

Just about the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections (GHMC) said, "RS, BJP, Congress all these parties are active only during election time while our party works for 12 months of the year, we believe the work we did It will give us good results and we will get success. "