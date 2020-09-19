Demand for VHP, Government should ban foreign donations organizations for conversion of Hindus

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded action from the central government on organizations engaged in the conspiracy to convert Hindus in the country and has said that the government should ban such organizations bringing donations from abroad. Recently, the organization expressed happiness over the action taken by the Home Ministry against some NGOs. After the VHP’s central meeting ended in Bhopal, General Secretary Milind Parande, at a press conference on Saturday, said that the economic source of all the institutions which are engaged in the conversion of Hindus is necessary. Also Read – China flew 19 fighter jets over Taiwan’s Strait Center the other day, threatening the US

Efforts are on to get Hindus converted at the behest of foreign forces. He also stressed on ending the influence of the growing church among the tribals and said that this matter will also be taken to the government. The VHP General Secretary also stressed on checking the source of income of Zakat Foundation which came in the limelight. Also Read – Rajasthan: Four bodies found hanging from the noose in the same house, the family was troubled by debt

On the rising incidents of love jihad in many parts of the country, Milind Parande said that the efforts of Durga Vahini and Bajrang Dal have helped to prevent these incidents to a large extent. The organization is also working to rehabilitate the victims of Love Jihad and improve the life ahead. However, efforts should be made to stop the growing disease of love jihad from the level of governance and administration. Also Read – Home Minister Amit Shah, who is from Corona, can participate in the proceedings of the Lok Sabha

During this, he also gave information about the VHP’s work during the Corona period and said that two crore food packets were distributed among the needy. Four lakh cows were also looked after. Let me tell you that on Thursday and Friday in Bhopal, a central meeting of the VHP was held for two days, in which Sangh’s Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat also participated.

(Input IANS)