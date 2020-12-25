Demand for withdrawal of agricultural bills by farmers is a major threat to democracy: Ramdas Athawale

new Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has called the demand for withdrawal of all three agricultural laws a threat to democracy. He has said that it is impossible to withdraw the law. Giving the punchline in his well-known style, Union Minister of State Athawale said – “It is not easy to withdraw the law, then why are you agitating farmers.” Also Read – Sukhbir Singh Badal said – It looks like the government wants to punish the farmers who raised their voice against the agricultural laws.

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale said in a statement, “There may be some reforms in agricultural laws in the coming budget session. In such a situation, the farmers should stop the movement by accepting the government’s proposal. I think all three laws are for the good of the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while talking with farmers of many states has overcome their doubts. ” Also Read – Home Minister Amit Shah’s message to the farmers – No one can touch the land of the donors during PM Modi, MSP will be applicable

Ramdas Athawale, the national president of the Republican Party of India (A) and a minister in the Modi government, has appealed to the farmers to end the agitation. He has said that then Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that the government has come to power to strengthen the farmers and increase their income. Modi government is working for more and more farmers. From the year 2014 to 2020, maximum budget has been given to farmers. Also Read – The issue of shadow farmer movement in America too, MPs expressed concern by writing letters to Pompeio

Ramdas Athawale said that in the year 2013-14, there was an annual budget of Rs 21,900 crore for the farmers in the UPA government, but the Modi government’s 2020-21 budget is Rs 1 lakh 34 thousand 339 crore.

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale said, “It is impossible to withdraw the agricultural law.” Demand to withdraw the law is going to threaten democracy. Some leaders are talking about misleading the farmers. I want to request the agitating farmers that this is not a black law. This law is a law for the good of farmers. Therefore, you should talk to the government and withdraw the movement. “