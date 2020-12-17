Demand in Bengal, uproar in Assam: What will be BJP’s stand on citizenship law before assembly elections?

West Bengal News: West Bengal assembly elections are to be held next year (West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021). In such a situation, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) proves to be helpful for the Bharatiya Janata Party, or it impinges on its strength. However, as elections are approaching, the demand for CAA is increasing in the state. The BJP general secretary has announced this several times in the party’s rallies that CAA will be implemented in the state from January ie next month. Also Read – After Shubhendu Adhikari leaves the party, voices are rising against Mamata Banerjee, many more TMC leaders may rebel!

On the one hand, in terms of vote bank, it seems to be a profitable deal for the BJP in Bengal, on the other hand it can also cause a lot of damage. This case is also interesting because assembly elections are going to be held in Bengal as well as Assam. In Bengal, where the BJP is on a mission to replace the Mamta government from the government and form a government in the state for the first time. At the same time, his government in Assam has been running for five years, which he has to do to maintain it.

There was a huge uproar in Assam regarding CAA. If the discussion on the citizenship law goes ahead again, then the situation may be unfavorable for the BJP in the state. This is the reason why BJP seems to be stuck between Bengal and Assam regarding CAA. After the implementation of CAA, the process of granting citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan will begin.

At the same time, BJP MP from Bengal Shantanu Thakur said that Home Minister Amit Shah coming to Bengal next week should give assurance about this. Actually Shantanu comes from Matua community. This community has a sizeable population in Bengal. These are Hindu refugees, who have come from neighboring country Bangladesh during the country’s partition and in subsequent decades. There is a long-standing demand for permanent citizenship in the Matua community. In Bengal, the CAA in which BJP is seeing its political advantage, in Assam it remains the same. It is known that the people of Assam took to the road on completion of one year of the CAA Act. Many organizations celebrated the anniversary of the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act from Parliament as Black Day.