Demand of SP President Akhilesh Yadav- PM Cares Fund should be made Janata Care Fund, because …

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of Samajwadi Party, has targeted the BJP (BJP) and has demanded the PM Cares Fund to be a Janata Care Fund. Akhilesh Yadav said that the present power, which has spent billions of publicity funds by installing millions of LED TVs for the election rally, does not have the funds to make arrangements for online education for learners and teachers. The BJP government should honestly make the PM Cares Fund a public affairs fund and worry about the future of the country.

Akhilesh further said that opening of schools and colleges is not a safe option for the continuation of education in the growing phase of Corona transition. In such a situation, the government should provide a smartphone, network and electricity to the student towards the poor family, as well as provide free hardware to the teachers for digital teaching at home.

Akhilesh also said, "The BJP government in its 2017 election manifesto promised to give laptops to the youth. The truth is that online education system is also a part of the misguided policy of the BJP government. Students living in villages have shortage of electricity, network does not work, laptops and smartphones are not available in poor homes. " He said that the problem of bread-employment has also increased in the lockdown. Whose two or three children are going to study, from where they will be able to arrange phones and laptops for each. The BJP is adept at showing off, it runs away from the truth.