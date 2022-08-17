Demand to overturn the election of all the senators of the Historical Pact

They ask to declare null election of the bench of the Historical Pact in the Senate. Photo: Petro campaign.

The Council of State is making a decision regarding a lawsuit filed by the lawyer José Manuel Abuchaibe Escolar, on behalf of the father of Luis Andrés Colmenares, which seeks to annul the election of the senators of the Historical Pact movement, which for the 2022 legislature- 2026 has the second highest number of seats after the Liberal Party.

Specifically, the attorney José Manuel Abuchaibe Escolar filed the lawsuit to request that “the list of the Historical Agreement be excluded from the general calculation of votes contained in the E-26 SEN issued by the National Electoral Commission of the National Electoral Council”.

The document of the complaint argues that the current government bench would have ignored the requirements to apply for the position and would have recorded information with “false data or contrary to the truth.”

The plaintiff says he has doubts about whether this community could legally receive votes, given that Colombia Humana obtained its legal status through the Constitutional Court and “did not register candidates in the elections for the House of Representatives or Senate in 2018.”

“The votes to be taken into account, in compliance with article 262 of the Constitution, are those obtained in those elections in which he participated and from which his legal status derives, which did not allow him to be part of that coalition called the Historical Pact. This flagrantly violated our Political Constitution and, legally, the congressmen endorsed by that coalition must annul their credentials”, the lawyer said in a statement.

It should be noted that the lawyer, on behalf of Mr. Luis Colmenares – who was elected senator in 2022 but could not repeat his seat – had also filed similar lawsuits to overthrow those elected in all constituencies in the House of Representatives. However, all of them were rejected by the high court of administrative litigation.

The argument for rejecting it was that Abuchaibe did not present the document, which, in his opinion, is false or improperly altered.

“Although in principle the plaintiff alleged the occurrence of cause 3 of article 275 of Law 1437 of 2011, referring to the fact that the electoral documents contain data contrary to the truth or have been altered with the purpose of modifying the results of the popular will , the truth is Said situations are not described or specified autonomously, since they are presented under the cause of infraction of a higher norm.”, alleged the Council of State to reject these complaints.

Abuchaibe tried the same lawsuit to annul the election of all the senators in the 2018 period, on behalf of himself, the Citizen Choice party and the influencer Oswaldo Ortiz, who has not been able to win a seat after two attempts. The lawsuit was admitted by the court but did not have the effects that the lawyer intended.

The Council of State has received at least a hundred lawsuits with the purpose of annulling parliamentary elections after the legislative elections on March 13.

As explained by the radio station La W, among the irregularities that have stood out the most in the lawsuits are the amendments and cross-outs in the E-14 forms, differences between the number of voters and votes cast. Irregularities were also denounced in the counting of blank votes because they added within the territorial election, those that were deposited in the special constituencies.

The political movements against which there are more lawsuits are, in their order, the historic pact, that agglomerates the left in Colombia; and the Conservative and Liberal parties.

