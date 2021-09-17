DeMarcus Lawrence will be indefinitely out of the Dallas Cowboys

The cowboy defender is shaping up to be a major absence for the Lone Star team this season (Photo: Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports)

The NFL regular season has gotten off to a rocky start for the Dallas Cowboys. The team suffered the first loss in week one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now, everything seems to indicate that they will be left without one of their main weapons in the defensive zone. It was reported that DeMarcus Lawrence He came out with a physical discomfort during training this Wednesday.

According to what is published on the official site of the Cowboys, Lawrence injured his foot in practice with the rest of his teammates. After leaving the field, the defender no longer returned to complete the preparation work. After the first preliminary results, the situation would be a fracture, which would cause his absence indefinitely.

The severity of the injury would keep DeMarcus away from the grids for several months and even run the risk of missing the just started NFL season. This will bring difficulties for the defensive body of the team, since the number “80” is currently one of the top leaders in the cowboy locker room.

Lawrence is one of the key players in the Cowboys defense (Photo: Tim Heitman / USA TODAY Sports)

The “Defensive End”Had positioned himself as one of the Lone Star team and league leaders in sacks. Lawrence’s power and speed generally brings a lot of headaches to opposing quarterbacks due to the constant pressure he exerts.

The defender played his first rookie year during the 2014 season, which unfortunately also suffered a complication similar to the current one. An injury in the training facilities caused his debut to take place until the last weeks during the month of November.

Randy Gregory is shaping up to be the hope to make up for Lawrence’s absence, however, his presence at this week’s game cannot yet be confirmed due to COVID protocols. The second player in line would be Dorance Armstrong, who already had activity for a few moments in the duel against Tampa Bay in week one, where he played 27 plays on defense.

This loss can be crucial in the aspirations of the coach Mike McCarthy for forming a defense at the height of the circumstances. During the last years the main problem in Dallas has fallen on the defense, which in most cases has been due in comparison to what has been performed in the rest of the areas.

The defensive end was listed as one of the best grabbers in the league (Photo: Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY Sports)

The rest of the roster talking about “defensive ends” is made up of Bradlee Anae and Azur Kamar, two young players who have not had much experience in professional football. This means a difficult outlook for the team and for the fans who have not enjoyed any joy in the last two decades.

Despite the defeat suffered by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, the feelings were not entirely negative. Some experts and fans highlighted the performance in the offensive part and above all, the good performance of Dak Prescott. The quarterback returned to the fields after being out for about 10 months due to an ankle injury.

The Cowboys will face off to visit the San Diego Chargers with a “patched” defense and with all expectations placed on what the offensive body can do. The game of week two of the NFL will be played this Sunday, September 19 at the SoFi Stadium.

