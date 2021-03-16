Demi Lovato Announces New Album

A brand new album from Demi Lovato is coming subsequent month.

Throughout a livestream on Clubhouse Monday night time, Lovato revealed that her first album since 2017 is titled “Dancing With the Satan… The Artwork of Beginning Over,” and can launch on April 2.

Lovato defined that the unique title was simply “The Artwork of Beginning Over,” however she then determined to offer it a double title to replicate the significance of her upcoming documentary, “Dancing with the Satan.”

“In the event you hearken to it monitor by monitor, when you comply with the monitor itemizing, it’s sort of truly just like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. As a result of it actually does comply with my life over the previous couple of years,” Lovato stated. “Once we went by way of the monitor itemizing and sort of mapped out the way it sort of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense so as to add the extra emotional stuff at first after which transition into ‘The Artwork of Beginning Over.’”

Lovato described the album as a mashup of genres, together with nation, R&B and ’90s pop. She additionally revealed that the album will comprise 19 tracks, with three bonus songs, and teased three collaborations on the document (one in all which is perhaps Ariana Grande).

The information comes the night time earlier than her new tell-all documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Satan,” is ready to premiere on the SXSW Movie Pageant. The documentary — which focuses on Lovato’s wrestle with habit, notably her 2018 overdose — can even be accessible as a four-part collection on YouTube on March 23.

Within the trailer for the documentary, launched Feb. 17, Lovato revealed that she suffered three strokes and a coronary heart assault after the 2018 overdose.

“I’ve had a lot to say over the previous two years eager to set the document straight about what it was that occurred,” Lovato says within the trailer. “I’ve had quite a lot of lives. Like my cat, you understand? I’m on my ninth life.”

“Dancing With the Satan… The Artwork of Beginning Over” will probably be Lovato’s first album since 2017’s “Inform Me You Love Me.” Nonetheless, Lovato has launched a number of singles within the meantime, together with “What Different Individuals Say” with Sam Fischer, “Monsters” with Blackbear and All Time Low, “OK To not Be OK” with Marshmello and “Commander In Chief.”

See the album artwork for “Dancing With the Satan… The Artwork of Beginning Over” beneath.