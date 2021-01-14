Demi Lovato Docuseries Coming to YouTube

Demi Lovato is returning to YouTube with a brand new docuseries.

“Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Satan,” set to debut in March, will unpack probably the most difficult instances within the artist’s life and profession, together with when she found the significance of her bodily, emotional and psychological well being. For the primary time, Lovato will open up about each facet that led to her almost deadly overdose in 2018 and classes within the aftermath.

“It’s been two years since I got here face-to-face with the darkest level in my life, and now I’m prepared to share my story with the world,” Lovato mentioned. “For the primary time, you’ll have the option to see my chronicle of wrestle and ongoing therapeutic from my standpoint. I’m grateful that I used to be in a position to take this journey to face my previous head-on and eventually share it with the world.”

The docuseries, a follow-up to the 2017 YouTube documentary “Merely Sophisticated,” may also characteristic footage from Lovato’s 2018 Inform Me You Love Me World Tour, captured in the course of the early phases of the venture’s manufacturing.

“We’re excited to proceed sharing Demi’s courageous story,” mentioned Susanne Daniels, world head of unique content material at YouTube. “YouTube Originals is dedicated to telling actual tales concerning the complexities of life and for Demi to use our world platform to open up about this chapter is one thing we’re very happy with.”

Added the sequence’ director and government producer Michael D. Ratner, “Demi’s willingness to discover the darkest components of her life goes to depart the viewers with a whole understanding of every little thing she’s been by and finally the place she goes. Demi stands for empowerment, and this documentary goes to reply the numerous questions which were on the market – offering an actual window into the lifetime of one of many largest stars on this planet, who is just a human being.”

The primary two episodes will launch on Lovato’s YouTube channel on March 23, adopted by the next two episodes that might be launched weekly on the following two Tuesdays.