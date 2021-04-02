Demi Lovato Re-Enacts Overdose in ‘Dancing With the Satan’ Video

It’s one factor to come clean with one’s previous errors, however in current weeks Demi Lovato has made a multi-platform cautionary story out of her struggles with substance abuse. Her 2018 overdose is the topic of her new track, YouTube documentary and album, all of that are known as “Dancing With the Satan… the Artwork of Beginning Over.”

Whereas she goes over the particulars of the evening and the life occasions that led as much as it in painful element in the documentary, the video, which she co-directed with documentary director Michael D. Ratner, re-enacts the night of her O.D. and sexual assault, in broad however disturbing element.

The clip opens together with her singing from a hospital mattress with an oxygen tube beneath her nostril. It then cuts to the night in query, the place an more and more inebriated Lovato is seen downing a number of drinks by herself in a bar, then bleary-eyed in a automobile with different individuals whose faces aren’t seen. She is then in a bed room, the place a person drops a bag that’s presumably crammed with the medication that almost killed her, after which the drug supplier is seen standing beside Lovato, who’s handed out in her mattress. He’s then proven leaving, whereas she is seemingly nude below the covers.

The clip concludes with contact data for dependancy help (1-800-662-HELP (4357) or samhsa.gov; sexual assault (1-800-656-HOPE 4673) and depresstion (textual content HOME 741741 / U.Ok. SHOUT 85258 / Canada CONNECT 686868).

“Thought I knew my restrict, yeah/ I assumed that I might give up it, yeah,” she sings in the track.

“I assumed that I might stroll away simply

However right here I’m, falling down on my knees

Praying for higher days to return and wash this ache away

Might you please forgive me?

Lord, I’m so sorry for dancing with the satan.”