Demi Lovato to Star in NBC Comedy Put Pilot ‘Hungry’

Demi Lovato is connected to star in a single-camera comedy collection that has scored a put pilot order at NBC.

The venture is titled “Hungry.” It follows associates who belong to a meals points group as they assist one another search for love, success and the proper factor in the fridge that’s going to make all of it higher.

Lovato will government produce in addition to starring. The collection hails from author and government producer Suzanne Martin, who gained two Emmy Awards throughout her time as a author and producer on “Frasier.” She most not too long ago wrote for and government produced the revival of “Will & Grace” at NBC. “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes may also government produce together with Todd Milliner through Hazy Mills. Scooter Braun, James Shin, and Scott Manson of SB Tasks may also government produce. Common Tv will produce. Martin and Hazy Mills are presently underneath general offers on the studio.

“Hungry” is the most recent venture on which Hazy Mills and Martin have collaborated. Others embody “Scorching in Cleveland,” “The Soul Man,” and “Crowded.”

Lovato is an achieved actress in addition to being a world-renowned singer/songwriter. She bought her breakout position in the Disney Channel authentic movie “Camp Rock” and its sequels. She additionally appeared in a number of episodes of the “Will & Grace” revival in addition to on reveals like “Gray’s Anatomy,” “From Nightfall Til Daybreak: The Sequence,” and “Glee.”

As a singer, she has launched six studio albums to date, with the latest being “Inform Me You Love Me” in 2017. She additionally has a number of gold and platinum singles to her title, together with the title observe of “Inform Me You Love Me.” She was one the principle performers on the primetime particular honoring the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris final week.

She is repped by WME, SB Tasks, and Schreck Rose.