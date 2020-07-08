Demi Moore Stars in Sex Drama Podcast ‘Soiled Diana’ – Variety

Demi Moore has taken a flip into audio erotica, toplining forthcoming unique scripted drama sequence “Soiled Diana” from podcast and media startup QCode.

Moore will star in and government produce the podcast, created by writer-director Shana Feste (“Nation Robust,” “Run Sweetheart Run”) and written by Feste and Jennifer Besser by means of their Quiet Lady Productions shingle.

“Soiled Diana,” comprising six episodes of about 30 minutes apiece, is about to premiere Monday, July 13, on podcast platforms together with Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

The sequence tells the story of a dying marriage and the way two companions discover their approach again one another by means of perseverance, connection and intercourse. Producers say the podcast “portrays intercourse and longing from a feminine gaze, with feminine pleasure at its heart.”

“I needed to create a present a couple of marriage that felt real and compelling and so erotic it made you wish to have intercourse along with your accomplice after listening to it,” Feste stated. “‘Soiled Diana’ gave me the chance to work with some unimaginable actors, together with the superb and horny Demi Moore, who introduced my characters alive and gave them a sensuality and sexuality that was palpable.”

Moore stars alongside Claes Bang, Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Dayo Okeniyi, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield and Dolly Wells, with cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Chris Diamontopolus, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Ava Gray, Andrea Riseborough, Rosa Salazar, Lili Taylor and Lesley Ann Warren.

QCode founder Rob Herting stated “Soiled Diana” was produced throughout coronavirus quarantines and recorded over Zoom videoconferencing conferences. Moore, he stated, was primarily based in Idaho for a big a part of the present’s recording. “This can be a new outlet for storytelling,” he stated. “It could actually transfer extra rapidly than TV and movie.”

Herting, a former literary agent most not too long ago with CAA, shaped QCode in 2018 in partnership with manufacturing firm Automatik and administration agency Grandview.

“Soiled Diana” government producers are Moore, Herting, Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, Feste, and Besser.

QCode’s first sequence, thriller “Blackout” produced with Endeavor Audio, starred Rami Malek and gained the fiction podcast of the yr on the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The corporate’s second present, “Service,” is an immersive first-person POV fiction thriller starring Cynthia Erivo, who is about star in and produce a characteristic movie adaptation from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Companions.

Different QCode productions embrace “The Fringe of Sleep” starring YouTube gaming creator Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach; “The Left Proper Recreation,” produced by and starring Tessa Thompson and not too long ago acquired by Amazon Studios to be tailored for TV; and podcast thriller “Borrasca” starring and produced by Cole Sprouse (“Riverdale,” 5 Ft Aside).

Demi Moore is repped by CAA, Untitled Leisure, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Shana Feste is repped by CAA and Marks Legislation Group. Claes Bang is repped by UTA and Sharky & Co. in the U.Okay.

