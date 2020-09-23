Demi Moore to Star in Podcast Adaptation ‘Soiled Diana’ at Amazon

Demi Moore is connected to star in a sequence adaptation of the QCode podcast “Soiled Diana” that’s at present in improvement at Amazon.

The erotic drama podcast debuted in August, with Moore lending her well-known voice to the main function. The podcast premiered as a six-episode sequence loosely impressed by the story of a fractured second in creator Shana Feste’s marriage, exploring how two companions can discover their method again to one another by perseverance, connection, and intercourse.

As well as to Moore, the solid of the podcast included Carmen Ejogo, Mackenzie Davis, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Max Greenfield, Claes Bang, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield and Dolly Wells, with cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Rosa Salazar, Ava Gray, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Andrea Riseborough, Chris Diamontopolus, Lili Taylor, and Lesley Ann Warren. Presently, not one of the different actors are connected to the sequence adaptation.

Feste and Jennifer Besser, who wrote the podcast collectively, are connected to co-write the sequence. Feste can also be connected to direct. Each will even government produce by way of Quiet Woman Productions. Moore will even government produce together with QCode’s Rob Herting, Automatik’s Mind Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, and Justin Levy, in addition to Jason Weinberg.

Ought to the mission go to sequence, it could mark one of many few common tv roles of Moore’s profession. She just lately appeared on the Fox sequence “Empire” and in the sequence adaptation of “Courageous New World.” She additionally appeared on the present “Normal Hospital” early in her profession. Moore is primarily recognized for her movie roles, having starred in motion pictures like “Ghost,” “G.I. Jane,” “Indecent Proposal,” and “A Few Good Males.”

She is repped by CAA, Untitled Leisure, and Gang Tyre.

Feste’s previous characteristic credit embrace writing and directing “Nation Sturdy,” “Boundaries,” and “The Biggest.” Her newest movie, “Sweetheart Run,” debuted at Sundance earlier this 12 months and will probably be launched by Amazon.

She is repped by Grandview and MARKS Legislation Group.

Deadline first reported the event information.