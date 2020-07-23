Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche, ‘Dangerous Girls Membership’ Star, Dies at 34

Demitra “Mimi” Roche, who appeared on the Oxygen actuality present “Dangerous Girls Membership,” has died. She was 34.

Roche’s colleague, report producer Vince Valholla, introduced her demise through Twitter on Wednesday. Valholla is the founding father of Valholla Leisure in Miami, Fla., the place Roche had labored as vp of A&R since 2011.

“I’m at a loss for phrases. Don’t know what to say,” Valholla wrote in his put up. “Mimi was form to everybody she got here throughout. She was [a] huge dreamer and was part of our Valholla household. I’m heartbroken by the information of her passing. I’m grateful I bought to know and work together with her. My ideas are together with her household and family members.”

“There’s most likely not one one who would have one thing destructive to say about her,” Valholla added. “We misplaced a stupendous soul.”

In one other tweet, Valholla stated that Roche’s demise was “out [of] the blue.” Her explanation for demise is presently unknown.

Roche is greatest identified for showing on season eight of “Dangerous Girls Membership” in 2012. The Oxygen actuality present documented the drama of a gaggle of girls who dwell in the identical mansion for 4 months. Roche’s nickname on the present was “The Miami Maverick.”

One in every of Roche’s pals, Ashley Colon, additionally paid tribute to her in a Fb put up.

“Relaxation straightforward babygirl Demitra Roche,” she wrote. “I simply wished you a cheerful birthday then the following day that is what I see. 2020 is def the 12 months of appreciating your family members, hug them tight, inform them you’re keen on them as life is clearly approach too quick. A few of you might know her from ‘Dangerous Girls Membership’ however I knew the actual her. Such a candy soul and with radiant￼ power so vigorous. Gone too quickly.”