Democrats celebrate their rise in the polls ahead of the November elections

Joe Biden (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

The Inflation Reduction Act signed by the president Joe Biden Last August it had a high impact on US citizens and would be promoting a rise in the image of the Democratic administration ahead of the mid-term elections.

Without forgetting the controversy that means the Invasion of Ukraine and Putin’s New Nuclear Threats, the president’s narrow circle celebrates what appears to be a significant increase in his discharge. In the opinion of a sector of the local press, the situation would be related to a battery of measures -especially economic in the domestic sphere- that could give the Democrats an advantage in the November elections.

Although optimism in the Biden administration campaign teams remains subdued. The signal from the latest polls is linked by analysts close to the Democratic sector in Washington to a series of achievements considered as triumphs in legislative matters by the president, those achievements achieved by the majority of his party in Congress mark some legislative successes, particularly in the first half of this year.

An extremely relevant element that sets the stage for Democratic optimism is the American Rescue Plan ordered by the president and which was very useful in injecting 2.5 billion dollars into the domestic economy to reverse the damage caused by the pandemic triggered by Covid-19 . The infrastructure and economic contribution bill voted at the end of 2021 also gave sufficient oxygen to different areas of commerce for medium and small companies, which changed the image of Biden in the country’s economy.

The rescue plan involved a wide range of the president’s political and economic priorities resulting in the largest investment in US history and included investment in areas where former President Trump had canceled budgets; for example, in terms of climate change, although it sharply raised the tax percentages of the richest corporations and investors and included measures that former President Obama promised in his time, but that had not been fulfilled, such as cost reduction in health care and federal health insurance subsidies establishing new measures negotiated exclusively by the federal government, as well as the reduction of drug prices for older adults in line with Medicare. Of course, such measures were strongly confronted by Republican legislators, whose criticism was based on the fact that they would inevitably lead to the increase of various taxes for citizens and would inexorably generate high rates of inflation, which has finally been happening and has reached excessively high levels customary in the United States. However, the Democrats defend the Law as necessary and important for the half-time election, although it may be criticized for its populist characteristics. However, this aspect is something that does not interest too much the voter of the Democratic party who considers it as a campaign promise that has been fulfilled.

The strategist and campaign manager of the Democratic Party, Antjuan Seawright, declared last Tuesday to the press that: It must be taken into account that the president’s legislative agenda is not only successful and popular, but it was fulfilled in accordance with what Biden promised in the presidential campaign. At the same time, Republicans maintain that the reality indicates that fuel prices increased during 2021 and also the first half of 2022, which was a significant blow to the economy in general that impacted the pocketbook of Americans. Consequently, when Seawrigth talks about fulfilled campaign promises relating them to Biden’s approval numbers ahead of the November elections, his statements show little solidity from the reality of the markets and consumption. Despite this, those who use fuel seem to be a little calmer, since as of last Monday the national average price of a gallon of fuel is below USD 3.70; with a small drop from the USD 3.72 of the previous week and the almost USD 3.92 of the month of August. Even so, it is still higher than any measurement from last year for this time of year. Although it is true that fuel prices tend to fluctuate according to the cost of oil, which means that the president can not do much to influence those prices.

Neither did its own oil production reach pre-pandemic levels, something that Biden promised to normalize and even expand with a plan that he publicized to release during the first semester of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve law of 1,000,000 barrels per day. to lower the increase in fuel prices, that objective was not achieved beyond the fact that the decrease in fuel prices took a lot of political pressure off the president, at least for the time being.

However, the unmanageable annoyances of the Biden administration are related to former President Trump, in that sense and although it has tried in different ways, the Democratic administration has never managed to outright marginalize him from the gaze of the American public. From the moment Trump left the White House, he expressed his support for every meeting related to the Republican primaries wherever they took place, never stopped accompanying the meetings of his candidates and at the same time continued to publicly affirm that the elections were stolen from him. of 2020. But what bothers Biden the most is that Trump has re-emerged as a figure that has concentrated extensive press headlines in recent months, although some are negative and are related to investigations into alleged irregular maneuvers by the former president.

Regardless of the tremendous discomfort that Donald Trump generates for him, the pro-abortion position of Biden and his party has positively boosted the administration in progressive sectors, and that is reflected in the campaign polls against the Republican sectors that demonstrate contrary to the right to abortion after last June the decision of the Supreme Court was to annul the Case Roe vs. Wade. The political impact of that decision was countered: Voters in Kansas struck down abortion protections in that state’s Constitution with an amendment, causing Democrats to show concern that they did not do well there in previous elections. and surveys reveal that the issue of reproductive rights is not minor in Kansas. However, a New York Times poll last week confirmed that 63% of registered voters nationwide think abortion should remain legal. And it’s not just Democratic voters, with 65% of independents saying abortion should remain legal across the country.

Among many others, these signs generate optimism in President Biden and in the White House, but also in the sectors of Democratic voters who maintain that they will easily win the majority of the seats necessary to continue and deepen their political project.

This idea is even the banner of what the American press has called The escuadron, in reference to the group of 4 members of the Democratic administration of the House of Representatives of Congress. The group is made up of women who were elected for the first time in the 2018 elections, but who have been able to renew their seats since then. The 4 represent ultra-progressive Democratic sectors and are: Ayanna Pressley, for Massachusetts; Alexandra Cortés, for New York; Ilhan Omar, for Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib, for Michigan; the last of them gave an interview to the Al-Jazeera network on September 16 and confirmed that there is no possibility of recognizing Israel or thinking of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Tlaib went further, accused Israel to promote a system of apartheid with the Palestinian people, something that the United States must change by changing its policies with the Jewish state, said the congresswoman. Both Tlaib and Ilham Omar have been ardent supporters of violent groups such as the Palestinian Hamas and have declared their full support for Washington to urgently lift sanctions against Tehran.

Both congresswomen, although they are rejected by broad sectors of the citizenry for their extreme expressions on the Middle East, have acquired great relevance in sectors of the Democratic Party due to their combative alignment based on socialist positions that express the most combative wing of the Biden administration against Republican sectors, but also for his defense of governments and regimes that are enemies of the United States. However, they managed to achieve a high profile in the political debate ahead of the mid-term elections and are widely recognized as fighters for ethnic minorities, which is why they are considered as the alternative generational replacement of the Democratic leadership, although they represent a dangerous challenge to the traditional American political status quo.

