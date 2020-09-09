Demolition case in Kangana’s office: Sharad Pawar said – if BMC reduced according to rules, then it is fine

new Delhi: The case of vandalism by the BMC has caught fire, stating illegal construction in Kangana Ranaut’s office. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has given a big statement about this. Sharad Pawar said that if BMC has done everything according to the rules then it is fine. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut’s Attack Again – Come Uddhav Thackeray-Karan Johar Gang, Now Break My Home Again My Face And Body

Sharad Pawar said that I came to know about the media about the action taken in Kangana Ranaut's office. I had no idea before that. It was learned from the newspapers about the illegal construction. Illegal construction in Mumbai is not new. Meanwhile, if BMC has taken action as per rules, then it is fine. At the same time, Sharad Pawar also says that Kangana was given so much publicity unnecessarily, it should not have happened.

Please tell that a meeting is being held between NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on this issue. Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab is also present in the meeting.

Kangana is stuck between Ranaut and the Maharashtra government. There was rhetoric from both sides. Meanwhile, Kangana called the Mumbai Police a mafia and compared Maharashtra to Pakistan. After this the matter increased. The central government gave Kangna a Y-class security. Kangana reached Mumbai today with security. There was a lot of uproar on this too.