Demolition Man 2: 7 Questions The Sequel Needs To Answer (Together with The Three Seashells)

Here is one thing I by no means thought I might write — there is a chance that we’ll be getting Demolition Man 2, the sequel to that Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes campy sci-fi motion flick from 1993. You recognize, the one with the three seashells, the flamboyant Taco Bell, and a futuristic society that has taken all of the enjoyable — and swearing — out of society.
Throughout an Instagram stay video within the Might 2020, John Spartan himself let it slip that he was working with Warner Bros. on a Demolition Man sequel, sending the web right into a frenzy. And whereas nobody actually is aware of if Sylvester Stallone is trying to the reboot one more considered one of his iconic roles, it acquired me to look at the unique 1993 spectacle for the primary time in God is aware of how lengthy.
And after watching John Spartan tackle his ole nemesis Simon Phoenix in a 1993 model of the 21st Century, it acquired me pondering — there was loads left on the desk that might should be addressed if the rumored sequel truly involves fruition. And sure, this contains the three seashells. After 27 years, I nonetheless do not know the way this stuff work.
Are All Eating places Nonetheless Taco Bell?
Within the American launch of Demolition Man, Taco Bell (Pizza Hut in every single place else) is the one restaurant chain nonetheless round after the “Franchise Wars.” This futuristic model of Taco Bell is nothing just like the quick meals chain all of us knew again in 1993 and even as we speak in 2020, and as an alternative regarded extra like a five-star institution with Michelin-level dishes, dramatic decor, and even a bit that regarded like a nightclub.
However after the occasions of Demolition Man when it appears to be like like Physician Raymond Cocteau’s imaginative and prescient of San Angeles is all however on the way in which out, will Taco Bell stay the one choice for folks searching for slightly greater than a rat-burger down within the sewer? Or will Taco Bell return to the way in which it was — the way in which we all know it — and embody questionable meat choices?
Will We Lastly See How The Three Seashells Work?
The correct use of the three seashells in Demolition Man is a film thriller that retains me up at night time. Most individuals ponder issues they’ve carried out or stated all through the day after they cannot sleep, however not me, I am nonetheless making an attempt to determine the way you’re supposed to scrub your self with three arduous seashells.
The shells are introduced up a number of occasions over the course of the film, however identical to John Spartan, the viewer is left with extra questions than solutions on this regard. We first hear in regards to the shells when the opposite officers are poking enjoyable at Spartan. Then we see the three shells for ourselves in Spartan’s condo with one more joke. After which the shells are introduced up once more because the display screen fades to black and the credit function. Hopefully if Demolition Man 2 truly occurs we’ll get a solution to this 27-year-old query.
The place Does John Spartan Match Into Society Now That Simon Phoenix Is Gone?
John Spartan was introduced out of cryo-prison for one cause and one cause solely — take down Simon Phoenix. However with Phoenix useless and chilly (truly frozen), his mission is completed and his job appears to be carried out. So, the place does that depart John Spartan, the 20th Century cop dwelling in a society that has little to no crime?
With the cryo-prison fully destroyed following the ultimate struggle, the cops cannot freeze Spartan to serve out the remainder of his sentence, so does that imply he sticks round to assist practice his fellow officers within the methods of precise police work? He might begin by truly educating the which means of the codes (like 187) and how you can truly do sincere police work as an alternative of letting computer systems do all of the work. Or does Spartan wait for an additional ghost from his previous to return?
With Dr. Raymond Cocteau Out Of The Image, Does Society Go Again To Regular?
Dr. Raymond Cocteau orchestrated the entire societal shift following the “Nice Earthquake” of 2010 and create the ultra-safe and sanitized society wherein the film takes place. However together with his demise by the fingers of considered one of Simon Phoenix’s henchmen, the nice architect is now not round to assist information and management the pacifist society. That is one thing that must be addressed in Demolition Man 2, proper?
Will society return to what it was earlier than the earthquake or will the leaders of San Angeles take into accounts a number of the deserves of the life so a lot of them view was barbaric and unruly? If John Spartan stays round and Edgar Pleasant and the Scraps turn out to be a part of society (extra on Pleasant in a bit) then they must create some bizarre amalgamation of the 2 completely different cultures and create a brand new and improved San Angeles. Perhaps then they are going to provide you with some center floor between bathroom paper and the three seashells.
Are Jingles Nonetheless The Scorching Music Craze?
Whereas most points of 20th Century tradition is both worn out or reserved for museums in Demolition Man, the residents of San Angeles nonetheless maintain onto a number of cultural icons, most notably jingles. These quick, catchy commercials are all the fashion in 2032 with radio stations that completely play outdated jingles from way back. However will jingles nonetheless be the recent music craze in Demolition Man 2?
If the jingles are nonetheless in excessive demand whilst San Angeles strikes away from the hyper-sanitized society, will the film discover how and why these outdated radio and tv commercials grew to become the premiere supply of leisure sooner or later? Is it the healthful and squeaky clear nature and tone of the melodies or one thing else? And what about Sandra Bullock’s Lieutenant Lenina Huxley, is she nonetheless obsessive about these catchy tunes?
What Is Edgar Pleasant Doing Now That He is No Longer A Wished Man?
As Demolition Man got here to an finish, it regarded like Edgar Pleasant and the Scraps have been going to have the ability to the depart the darkish and dank confines of the outdated Los Angeles sewer system and combine into society. So, the place does that depart the freewheeling and graffiti-loving man of the folks? Is he nonetheless round by the point Demolition Man 2 picks up? And if that’s the case, how will he come into play?
Although his strategies are slightly unorthodox, Pleasant means effectively and solely desires what’s finest for his folks, even when meaning orchestrating raids on Taco Bell vans and eating places. However I can see the place’s he is coming from; would you wish to eat rat-burgers on a regular basis? Will he make Taco Bell for all and take the quick meals chain again to its roots?
Is Social Media Ever A Factor In This Model Of The Future?
Demolition Man suffers from the identical drawback that plagued quite a lot of different nice films from the ’80s and ’90s that have been set sooner or later — all of them have developments based mostly on applied sciences and philosophies from the period wherein the flicks have been made. With a lot occurring between the film’s launch in 1993 and now, there are going to should be some main technological milestones which may should be included like social media. Will Fb and Twitter, or no less than their equivalents, play a job on this model of the longer term?
If that’s the case, how will they give the impression of being in Demolition Man 2? Will it’s hyper-advanced and smooth and trendy or will it look extra just like the clunky and archaic variations of issues like the hand held gadgets the police carried round within the first film? And if that’s the case, will the language violations be built-in into social media? That truly would not be the worst thought.
These are just some of the questions Demolition Man 2 might want to reply, if and when the long-awaited sequel to 1993 cult traditional comes out. Be sure that to hold forth within the feedback for those who agree with these questions or have a number of of your personal, and ensure to examine again for the newest on Sylvester Stallone right here at CinemaBlend.
