Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans may definitely await the return to the Demon Slayer anime even if an official announcement for Season 4 is still waiting. The release date will be announced in the future.

In this post, we’ll examine the data that suggests the possibility for a new season and provide our forecasts for its premiere date, plot, and other details.

The highly praised manga Demon Slayer, also known as KNY or “Kimetsu no Yaiba” early Japanese, was the inspiration for the animated series Demon Slayer, which debuted in 2016.

For all the anime lovers eagerly anticipating Demon Slayer Season 4, here is the most recent update.

The producers have chosen a future date for the release of Demon Slayer Season 4.

The third episode of the entire series is set to come out around April 2023, however this is subject to change owing to unforeseen circumstances. The precise date is the subject of a lot of conjecture.

There is no doubt that supporters won’t be let down. You should be aware of the following information about a favourite Japanese anime collection:

Koyoharu Gotouge is the author of the Japanese manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, sometimes referred to as "Blade of Demon Destruction".

The story revolves on adolescent Tanjiro Kamado, who wants to hunt demons after his family was killed and his sister Nezuko was turned into a monster.

It was serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine between February 2016 to May 2020, and its episodes were collected in 23 tank volumes.

The third season of Demon Slayer has returned, and Tanjiro is fitting in well in Swordsmith Village.

As long as you don’t pay attention to the six-armed mechanical training doll.

Our introduction to Demon Slayer season 3 will here to keep everybody on the same page going forward, whether you need a little refresher or are already up to speed regarding the Swordsmith Village arc.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Date

In October 2023, Kimetsu No Yaiba: Demon Slayer’s fourth season will be released.

One of the most popular television series is now in its fourth season, Kimetsu No Yaiba: Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Cast

Even though Demon Slayer Season 4 remains in the future, we may expect that the majority of the cast actors from the initial and subsequent seasons will return.

The two primary newcomers will be The Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Matsuri Kanroji, which both make their debuts in episode 21 of season 1.

The Japanese and English voice performers for each of Demon Slayer’s main characters are listed below:

Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae / Zach Aguilar (English)

Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kitô / Abby Trott (English)

Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono / Aleks Le (English)

Muzan Kibutsuji – Toshihiko Seki / Greg Chun (English)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Toshiyuki Morikawa / Matthew Mercer (English)

Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai / Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa / Kira Buckland (English)

Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito – Kengo Kawanishi / Griffin Burns (English)

Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho – Ai Kayano / Bridget Hoffman (English)

Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri – Reina Ueda / Brianna Knickerbocker (English)

Demon Slayer Season 4 Trailer

Demon Slayer Season 4 Plot

Tanjiro Kamado, a young man of good character and learning, lives within the highlands without his family.

He started acting as the family’s breadwinner when his father went away by going to the nearby hamlet to market charcoal.

After a year of gruelling preparation, Tanjiro takes part in a challenging test and succeeds—one of the few—becoming a member in the Corps of Demon Slayers.

He begins his goal of finding and eliminating demons with Nezuko, who was indoctrinated to do no harm to humans and who sometimes assists him in combat.

As part of one of his assignments, Tanjiro travels to Asakusa and encounters Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon who murdered his family and his father of all demons. He also runs across Tamayo, a demon that’s free from Muzan’s control.

In order to heal Nezuko, Tamayo teams up with Tanjiro; however, Tanjiro will have to donate blood to fight Twelve Kizuki, the most formidable demons under Muzan’s control.

Kagaya anticipates Muzan’s strategies and puts in place a rigorous training regimen for the entire corps to prepare them for the approaching conflict.

Utilising the blood samples she obtained from Kizuki, Tamayo makes a serum to treat Nezuko, who is subsequently kept away from the combat while she recovers. Kagaya starts a suicide attempt as soon as he sees Muzan in an effort to kill himself.

Muzan locks everyone up within Infinity Castle, an unending labyrinth where the Kizuki live, when the Hashira and Tanjiro assault him. Tamayo uses a poison she manufactured to restrain Muzan, leaving him vulnerable to attack.

In order to reach him, the Corps must first destroy the remaining Kizuki members, but not before incurring significant losses. Muzan attempts to murder Tamayo by absorbing her, yet the Corps forces Muzan to surface.

After the battle, the Corps was dissolved since Muzan’s death had practically eliminated all other demons. Tanjiro and Nezuko are followed returning to their family home by Zenitsu and Inosuke.

In the contemporary epilogue, the ancestors and reincarnation of all the Corps members have peaceful lives free from demons.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may stop with Season 4 or continue with Season 5 considering there are only three arcs left after Season 3.

Ufotable could turn the Short Hashira Training Arc into a film since it has nine chapters that work nicely as short films.

Infinity Castle or Sunrise Countdown, the two remaining arcs, might be merged into one 26-episode Season 4 or could be split between Seasons 4 and 5.

All 23 volumes of the original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga were published in Japan as of 2023, which signifies that the plot is finished and the anime adaptation will probably soon come to an end.

Volumes 1 through 14/15 of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba were adapted for the first three seasons. Volume 15 picks up where the television series left off with the tale.

Consider reading Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Manga Volume 15 if you can’t wait for Season 4.

The manga is a great option to continue the plot since it is beloved by many fans just as well as the anime.