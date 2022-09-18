Demonstrating your talent playing video games has a prize: up to 3,500 euros and a job

Banco Santander through Universia Metaworking launches a competition with succulent awards.

If you like team video games, solving puzzles, mysteries and challenges, and you are in the last years of studying a STEM career (or you have just graduated), you are in luck: there are important companies that are looking for profiles like yours for your hiring.

And where are they looking for them? In competitions such as Universia Metaworking by Santander Smartbank, a project that aims to connecting young talent with companies who want to lead the new virtual age.

If you want to participate in this initiative, you must register in the competitionanswer some tests, carry out a virtual interview and, if you are among the finalists, enter an entire digital competition in the Metaverse in which to demonstrate your skills.

Virtual environment, but also real

Part of the action of this peculiar initiative takes place in the virtual world, as some of the most recognized titles in the gaming universe have been betting on for a long time. But another part will take place in a face-to-face eventin which the finalists will participate in teams to solve the different tests and challenges that the participating companies have established.

As a good tournament, Universia Metaworking consists of several phases. The first one is registration. The term is open and all those interested can now access and register. Once the application has been submitted, you will have to take a series of psycho-technical tests with which the organizers will be able to find out what your personality is, as well as your soft skills (or soft skills, beyond the technical ones).

Keep in mind that for the final phase you will have to compete within a team and you will probably not know your fellow players, so you cannot lose your temper. On the contrary, you will have to demonstrate a series of skills, such as, for example, your good skills to collaborate with all your colleagues, your organizational skills or your empathy. You must complete these questions before October 16 if you want to continue advancing in the other stages.

Among all those who complete the tests, Universia’s talent acquisition team will select the 300 candidates They will go to the next phase. This entails a virtual meeting with the companies that participate in this initiative. What companies? Among others, Banco Santander, Atresmedia, Cemosa, Danone, Eulen, Iberdrola, Naturgy and Nestlé. These video conference sessions are scheduled for October 24-28.

Grand finale

After knowing (between November 7 and 11) the name of the candidates who continue, the November 24 The grand finale will take place at the offices of the digital entertainment group Webedia. It will be in a face-to-face event in which the finalists, divided into teams, must solve the challenges that arise during the competition, as a video game in the Metaverse.

At the end of the match, the team that obtains the most points will receive as a prize 3.500 euros. The second place has a prize of 2,100 euros. For third parties, the reward is 1,400 euros.

In addition, regardless of their position in the grand final, the 300 semi-finalists of this edition will also have another reward: a free license to complete the Universia Evolution course.

Target audience and why you should sign up

Universia Metaworking is an initiative led by Santander Smartbank. Using a video game as a platform, the recruiters of the participating companies can see and evaluate the digital and agile professional skills of the participants. It should be noted that the initiative is aimed at technical and digital junior profiles. In other words, those who are in their last years of training, recently graduated or who want to give their professional life a new lease of life by changing jobs.

Obviously, it is necessary to have a good level of English and the necessary qualities to be able to work in a team.

If you meet all these requirements, you are taking time to visit the registration page and sign up. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain: from the possibility of getting a job even economic prizes, that important companies know you or measure yourself with profiles similar to yours,

In fact, simply with your registration, you are already making it clear to the organizers that you meet many of the requirements that are demanded of their workforce. In addition, Universia Metaworking has been developed so that there is room for informal meetings, both with other participants and with professionals who are working in the organizing companies. There is also the opportunity to do one-on-one interviews, access places that facilitate networking and, of course, have a real platform on which to make yourself known.

Other editions

It should be noted that this is not the first edition of Universia Metaworking. Last year there were almost 750 people to this same challengeof which 200 semifinalists passed the first phase.

Of these, 45 were the ones who carried out the final challenge in which they had to solve the tests proposed by the seven companies that participated in the last edition.