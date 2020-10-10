Entertainment

Demonstration against 'attack' on Sikh man in West Bengal, police said – he had a pistol loaded with bullets

October 10, 2020
Kolkata: Members of the Sikh community took out a protest rally in Kolkata against the alleged beating of a Sikh man by police and dragging his turban during a BJP demonstration at the state secretariat in Howrah, West Bengal. Also Read – Mamta government surrounded by dragging hair of Sikh security personnel, Gurdwara committee president demands immediate action

On October 8, the protesters took out a rally on Friday night over the incident that happened to a 43-year-old Sikh man, Balwinder Singh, and demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, shouting slogans in Bengali. Police had found a pistol loaded with bullets from Singh during the BJP’s march on October 8. Also Read – West Bengal: Clashes, lathicharge, arson between activists and police during BJP’s protest march

The protesters shouted slogans at Central Avenue near Esplanade crossing and said, “Tell Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee why your police pulled the turban of a Sikh man?” You give reasons or leave the Chief Minister’s chair. ‘ Also Read – Investigation into murder of BJP leader in West Bengal handed over to CID, was shot

