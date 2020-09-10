Demonstration in Shimla in support of Kangana Ranaut, demand for dismissal of Maharashtra government

Shimla: In the Himachal capital, several organizations demonstrated Simla on Thursday, expressing solidarity with actress Kangana Ranaut. In Shimla, the Mahila Morcha of BJP demonstrated outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in support of actress Kangana Ranaut. During this time, the protesters raised slogans of ‘Maharashtra Government Hi-Hi’. The BMC vandalized the office of actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai yesterday. Also Read – Kangana lost 2 crores due to breakdown of office, BMC bid – Illegal construction and one …

The protestors led by Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood of BJP’s state unit surrounded the Congress office on the city’s circular road. The protesters have demanded dissolution to seek political vengeance against Ranaut. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut reached her broke office, said- My Marathi friends have cried after seeing all this, and …

These organizations demonstrated in Shimla a day after Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai-based bungalow was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also Read – Riya Chakraborty will decide on bail tomorrow, know what the actress said in her defense?

Himachal Pradesh: BJP’s Mahila Morcha in Shimla demonstrated in support of actress Kangana Ranaut outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. During this time, the protesters raised slogans of ‘Maharashtra Government Hi-Hi’. The BMC vandalized the office of actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ELZHaxrQWa – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 10, 2020

The protestors led by Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood of BJP’s state unit surrounded the Congress office on the city’s circular road. The protesters later met the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President. The memorandum demands dissolution of the Maharashtra government to seek political vengeance against Ranaut. The memorandum is signed by representatives of Sood Sabha Shimla, New Hope, Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Valmiki Samaj.

Mahila Morcha state general secretary Sheetal Vyas said that the siege of the Congress office was done because other Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, have not spoken in support of the ‘daughter of the state’. An official of the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai had said that the ‘illegal construction’ portion of the actress’ bungalow was dropped.

CM condemned Maharashtra government

At the same time, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur said, the way the Maharashtra government treated Kangana Ranaut ji is condemnable and the government’s plan to implicate him (Kangana) in a lot of cases, under the conspiracy is justified. Is not.