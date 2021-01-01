Demonstration of farmers continues amidst fierce cold wave, press conference to be held today at 5.30 pm

Farmers Protest: On the occasion of New Year in Delhi, despite the havoc of the cold wave and the temperature reached 1.1 degree Celsius, farmers are still demonstrating on the borders along Delhi. In the sixth round of talks between the government and farmer organizations on Wednesday, it was agreed to remove the apprehensions related to the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and the ordinance issued in relation to the NCR and the Air Quality Management Commission in adjoining areas. Also Read – Farmers standing on the borders of Delhi, said – will not back down from the demand to repeal the agricultural law

Now the next round of talks will be held on January 4. Before the next talks with the government, the leaders of 80 farmers' organizations are brainstorming about the strategy ahead. During this meeting, a proposal is being made to talk to the government and a strategy is being made about the movement.

Earlier, after a meeting with a 41-member delegation of farmers who were demonstrating, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that 50 percent solution has been reached after mutual agreement on two of the four issues and on the remaining two issues on January 4 Will be discussed. In the scorching cold, farmers of many states including Punjab, Haryana have been protesting against the three agricultural laws of the Center for the last one month on the borders with Delhi. In New Delhi, the minimum temperature reached 1.1 degree Celsius in 15 years in the midst of the cold wave havoc.

It is expected that the farmers can hold a press conference on the Singhu border today at 5:30 pm after talking among themselves. Farmers organizations can once again have their agenda in this conference. However, farmers have already said that there is no question of withdrawing the legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) and the two issues that repeal agricultural laws.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh said, “The government noted our demands to drop the penal provisions against farmers in the ordinance related to burning stubble and implementing the proposed power amendment law.” One of the agrarian organizations that protested The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee issued a statement saying that the Central Government’s appeal to the farmers leaders to suggest an option to repeal the laws is impossible.

Many routes still closed

“New laws will hand over control of agricultural markets, farmers’ land and food chain to corporates,” he said. Meanwhile, security is tight along the borders with Delhi where hundreds of security personnel are stationed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikari borders. Demonstrations also blocked many places and the police had to divert traffic on some routes.

On Friday, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted and informed the people about the closed routes and they were asked to pass through other routes. He tweeted, “Traffic on Tikri, Dhansa border is completely closed. Jhatikara border is open only for light vehicles, one or two-wheelers and passers-by. “She tweeted,” Chilla and Ghazipur border is closed to people coming from Noida and Ghazipur to Delhi. Please come to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopura and Loni Border. “

He said, “Singhu, Auchandi, Piyau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh border are closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu schools go through toll tax border. Traffic has also been diverted on Mukarba and Zetke Road. Also avoid going on Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44. “

He said that Jharoda (One Single Carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan / Bajgheda, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border are open for going to Haryana. In September this year, the Central Government has introduced the three laws which have come into effect as a major reform in the agriculture sector. He says that with the introduction of these laws, the role of middleman will end and farmers will be able to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

On the other hand, the protesting peasant organizations say that these laws will eliminate the protection of MSP and mandis will also be eliminated and farming will go into the hands of big corporate groups. The government is constantly saying that the MSP and the mandi system will remain and it has also accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

