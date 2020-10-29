Entertainment

Demonstration on DND flyway jam situation, Gurjar community angry over businessman’s suicide

October 29, 2020
2 Min Read

Locals gathered at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway demanding justice for businessman Aman Bainsla: This video is from the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway. Hundreds of people from Gurjar community today demonstrated on Thursday on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway expressing their displeasure over the businessman Aman Baisla’s suicide case. This created a jam situation for about 2 kilometers. Due to the traffic stop at DND, there was a heavy jam near the Maharani Bagh stretch coming towards Noida. Also Read – Big shock to Congress in UP: Priyanka did not even talk, former MP quits party, questions on leadership

In view of the demonstration, Delhi Police put barricades on the Yamuna River Bridge, stopping the traffic on the DND. Also read – ‘Baba ka dhaba’ again shrouded in silence, after four days of excitement, now it is like this dhaba and Baba

Please tell that Aman was found dead in his house last month. These people were protesting for the arrest of those responsible behind the death of Aman Baisla. Locals gathered on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway and demanded justice for businessman Aman Bainsla, who died by suicide. Victim’s mother said, “My son was blackmailed and tortured by three women by a woman.” I demand justice for my son. “

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.