Den and Angie’s two-hander wasn’t just peak EastEnders, it changed soaps forever

BBC One plugs the EastEnders schedule hole on Tuesday evenings, whereas it’s on a pandemic-enforced break, with iconic episodes from the archive, and they don’t come far more iconic than the one chosen to launch the particular season – the cleaning soap’s first ever two-hander from October 1986.

The format would turn out to be a practice, however at first it was a reasonably revolutionary transfer to give attention to just two characters and play 30 minutes in actual time, honing in on a very intense state of affairs that warranted placing the remainder of the storylines apart for a deep, dramatic dive.

Watching it on the the time (I’ve been an avid EastEnders follower since day one), I bear in mind questioning once we’d reduce from this sometimes tense breakfast within the Queen Vic flat to elsewhere within the Sq..

Even on the tender age of 11, I used to be acquainted with the format and rhythm of a typical cleaning soap episode (you’re by no means too younger to be a cleaning soap fan, and finally making a dwelling from my obsession with the style was clearly foreshadowed) – opening with a sequence of fast, snappy scenes because the day begins in numerous households, teasing plots and establishing motivations for the following half hour to maintain the viewers hooked sufficient to not change over to one of many nation’s different three channels.

I quickly realised this was not a typical episode.

Den and Angie Watts have been the undisputed stars of the present’s early days, a backstreet Taylor and Burton who’s poisonous marriage tales propelled the brand new cleaning soap on the block (it had began just over 18 months earlier than to nice fanfare) to essentially the most watched, talked-about TV present of the day.

At this level ‘Soiled’ Den had already pushed his alcoholic spouse to a suicide try via his infidelity, and on this two-hander he lastly advised her it was over and he had chosen mistress Jan over her.

Drained by the fixed combating, Den’s supply was surprisingly calm and virtually delicate, realizing how damage his spouse can be, however Angie’s hysterical response and bombshell she was dying of a terminal illness and had six months to dwell changed his thoughts.

By the point these well-known doof-doofs sounded, Angie had acquired her man again as Den promised to remain by her aspect in her ultimate days – however her manic, tear-stained expression proven in shut up after Den took Roly the canine for a stroll (one other ‘Enders icon) wordlessly confirmed to the viewers she made the entire thing up: determined Ange had lied she was in poor health to cease Den leaving her for one more lady.

It was an enormous, game-changing plot twist that fuelled storylines for months, and a riveting perception into the psychology of two flawed, broken characters, achieved with a handful of components together with a watertight script, one set and two actors with once-in-a-lifetime chemistry. Not counting the mute window cleaner who famously walked in on the most inopportune moments all through, after all.

It was a threat, and city fantasy tells us the two-hander was conceived as a method of releasing up the remainder of the forged to maintain up with hectic capturing schedule. However at the moment solely EastEnders, in its gritty, darkish infancy, and solely the wildly widespread Den and Angie might’ve pulled off one thing so audacious.

Calling the pictures behind the digicam was Antonia Hen, who went on to turn out to be one of the acclaimed, experimental administrators in British movie and TV. Subsequent initiatives akin to Protected, Priest and Care handled homelessness, baby abuse and faith with the identical unflinching eye she forged over the owner and woman’s eroding relationship.

The depth, element and simplicity used to let the fabric and performances breathe stays the bench-mark for the various two-handers that adopted. It’s nonetheless a badge of honour for forged members to be gifted one, and the cleaning soap saves them for particular turning level events that herald seismic shifts within the storylines.

Michelle confessing to Sharon that Den was Vicki’s daughter in 1989, Kat admitting to Zoe she was, certainly, her mom in 2001, and Stacey explaining to Max why she killed Archie in 2010 are three examples of plots so large they wanted the dramatic duo remedy.

Nonetheless, they haven’t all been about jaw-dropping twists to maneuver the motion on: we’ve additionally had the extra lyrical, purely character-based ones typified by Dot and Ethel reminiscing concerning the battle in 1987, the primary to observe the unique.

All soaps now make use of the two-hander remedy when the time is true, however they nonetheless really feel like EastEnders’ territory as they have been the primary to do it, shaking up a style that was already many years outdated, even 34 years in the past.

The template has seen a current resurgence as TV drama adapts to a post-pandemic world, the place specializing in a minimal quantity of characters and a pared-down manufacturing surroundings has turn out to be a vital practicality, however to not the detriment of the fabric – see ITV’s Isolation Tales and, reclaiming the format for soaps, Emmerdale’s compelling lockdown specials.

With little in the best way of pre-publicity again within the day, the viewers had no concept that night’s episode of EastEnders would break new floor by that includes solely two individuals, or about Angie’s flabbergasting fib that paved the best way for one of the watched TV occasions of all time just a couple of months later, when her lie was uncovered on Christmas Day in entrance of round 30 million viewers.

However as time ticked in the direction of the 8pm end on that October Thursday in 1986, I went from confusion as to why we weren’t crossing over to the Fowlers’ or the cafe, to not eager to be wherever else apart from the Watts’ battleground for the rest of the episode.

I used to be additionally most likely making an attempt to keep away from doing my geography homework.

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. Should you’re searching for extra to look at try our TV information.