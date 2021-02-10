Denis Cote Drops Trailer For Berlin Encounters Title ‘Social Hygiene’

Following onerous on the heels of the movie’s choice for this 12 months’s Berlin Movie Pageant Encounters part, director Denis Côté has shared a primary trailer for his new film “Social Hygiene,” the newest from the Canadian director who gained a Silver Bear for 2013’s “Vic+Flo Noticed a Bear.”

At first look, if the trailer is something to go by, “Social Hygiene” appears at first look an ideal pandemic film: characters speaking far more than two meters aside in a contemporary verdant Canadian countryside.

Côté, nonetheless, wrote the film — even all the way down to its title — in 2015 when alone on vacation in Sarajevo “in a state of alienation.” The one COVID-19 connection is the movie’s expression of a need to flee and to defy actuality and his need to make a comedy in such somber instances, he’s stated.

That escapist want is embodied in Antonin (Maxim Gaudette, “Polytechnique”) who’s confronted within the movie by 5 girls: reprimanding sis Solveig (Larissa Corriveau, who pushed Côté into making the movie), his long-suffering spouse Eglantine (Evelyne Rompré); love obsession Cassiopée (Eve Duranceau); an unyielding tax inspector, wearing pink (Kathleen Fortin); and the younger Aurore (Éléonore Loiselle), sufferer of certainly one of Antonin’s automotive break-ins.

All, in numerous methods, inform Antonin, presently a petty thief sleeping in a good friend’s Volkswagen, to get his life again on observe, which implies securing gainful employment, getting again together with his spouse, getting on together with his film making, or getting his monetary affairs so as. Aurore simply desires to get again the laptop computer pc Antonin stole from her automotive.

Offered by the movie’s producers — Côté and Annie St-Pierre’s Inspiratrice & Commandant, and Aoan Yang’s and Andreas Mendritzki’s Greenground Productions — “Social Hygiene” suggests from its trailer a succession of middle-shot, fixed-camera tableaux, with the characters, save Aurore, caught to their positions within the lengthy grass fields like collectible figurines.

No character talks within the teaser although they’ll within the movie, exchanging declaimed banter which, like the ladies’s interval garb, typically appear anachronistic.

Côté could perceive the ladies, however his coronary heart appears with Antonin, a dilettante who has no intention of adapting to the pretensions, posturing and productiveness of the trendy age. He’s articulate and stylish however a romantic and non-achiever. “I’ve the impression,” Côte has stated in interviews, that “we might use a heedless dandy in our world at present.”