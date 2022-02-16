Denis Villeneuve provides information about Dune 2, which is able to start capturing this summer time

Denis Villeneuve has showed that the script of Dune: Phase 2 is already writtenand the sequel will get started capturing “overdue summer time“.

The filmmaker just lately sat down with Empire to talk about the advance of Dune: Phase 2, the just lately showed 2nd movie in Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel. He published that the sequel script is already completed and that plans are underway to get started capturing the movie later this summer timea 12 months prior to it opens solely in theaters.

“We are intended to shoot on the finish of summer timeVilleneuve showed.I can say that it’s designed for essentially the most section. What is helping us presently is that that is my first time revisiting a universe. So I am running with the similar staff, everyone is aware of what must be completed, we all know what it will be like. The movie shall be more difficult, however we all know the place we’re stepping. And the script is written. So I think protected. Frankly, the one large unknown for me presently is the pandemic.“.

Dune used to be at all times intended to be a multi-part saga, however there have been fears {that a} sci-fi film like Dune may now not get the type of target audience that warranted a couple of films. The movie’s efficiency on the field workplace mentioned in a different way.proving that there used to be an actual appeal, which opened the door for Villenueve to make bigger the arena in any other installment.

“I need to have extra flexibility, and it’s going to be conceivable to head somewhat deeper into a few of these main points. It is like a sport of chess. Phase 2 will introduce some new characters, and a call I made very early on used to be that this section 1 can be extra about Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit, and his revel in of getting into touch with a special tradition for the primary time.” Villeneuve defined. “In the second one section, there shall be a lot more Harkonnen subject material“.

Dune: Phase 2 is slated for a theatrical unencumber in the month of October 2023a 12 months after capturing starts.