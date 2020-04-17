Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, An Updated Cast List

Timothée Chalamet

The primary actor to be introduced aboard for the Dune reboot was Timothée Chalamet, who has had en eventful two years. In 2017, he catapulted to fame for his performances in Name Me by Your Title, for which he earned an Academy Award nomination, and Woman Chicken, and he additionally appeared in Sizzling Summer time Nights and Hostiles that very same 12 months. In 2018, he solely appeared in Lovely Boy, however that was one other large addition to his resume and he walked away with a Golden Globe nomination. For Dune, Chalamet has been tapped to play the principle protagonist, Paul Atreides, who should lead a revolution to reclaim his household’s rightful inheritance after it is stolen from them. This will likely be Chalamet’s first time main a blockbuster manufacturing, so much more folks will study simply how gifted he’s.