Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, An Updated Cast List

The unique Dune novel is among the most acclaimed and influential items of sci-fi literature, and to this point the story has been tailored twice in dwell motion. First, David Lynch obtained to mess around with Frank Herbert’s mythology for the 1984 Dune film, after which the story was revisited in 2000 for the then-Sci-Fi Channel’s miniseries, Frank Herbert’s Dune (which was adopted in 2003 by Frank Herbert’s Kids of Dune). Now Dune is lastly returning to the large display with Sicario and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve on the helm.
Denis Villeneuve has offered a couple of particulars about what to anticipate from his model of Dune, comparable to how the occasions of the primary Dune novel will likely be advised over two motion pictures, however now the solid can be slowly coming collectively. Listed below are the actors who’re headlining the undertaking.
Timothée Chalamet
The primary actor to be introduced aboard for the Dune reboot was Timothée Chalamet, who has had en eventful two years. In 2017, he catapulted to fame for his performances in Name Me by Your Title, for which he earned an Academy Award nomination, and Woman Chicken, and he additionally appeared in Sizzling Summer time Nights and Hostiles that very same 12 months. In 2018, he solely appeared in Lovely Boy, however that was one other large addition to his resume and he walked away with a Golden Globe nomination. For Dune, Chalamet has been tapped to play the principle protagonist, Paul Atreides, who should lead a revolution to reclaim his household’s rightful inheritance after it is stolen from them. This will likely be Chalamet’s first time main a blockbuster manufacturing, so much more folks will study simply how gifted he’s.
Rebecca Ferguson
After putting it large on British TV because the lead of The White Queen, Rebecca Ferguson scored a job within the 2014, Dwayne Johnson-led fantasy movie Hercules. The 12 months after that, she performed her most well-known cinematic character, Ilsa Faust, in Mission: Not possible – Rogue Nation, whom she reprised final 12 months in Mission: Not possible – Fallout. Ferguson’s different notable credit embrace Florence Foster Jenkins, The Woman on the Prepare and The Biggest Showman, and along with Dune, her different upcoming motion pictures embrace The Child Who Would Be King, Males in Black: Worldwide and Physician Sleep. However for the most recent adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work, she’ll play Woman Jessica, Paul Atreides’ mom, who convinces her son to hunt assist in order that their household can overthrow their enemies.
Dave Bautista
Having already develop into an achieved wrestler, Dave Bautista transitioned into appearing, and as soon as he was solid as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, his fame skyrocketed. Along with reprising the socially inept warrior a number of different occasions throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bautista has additionally appeared in Spectre, Resort Artemis and Blade Runner 2049, the latter of which was directed by Denis Villeneuve. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 indefinitely delayed, that afforded Bautista the chance to reunite with Villeneuve for Dune. Bautista is reportedly enjoying Glossu “Beast” Rabban, the sadistic, however not too vibrant nephew of Baron Harkonnen who aids his uncle together with his nefarious schemes, together with taking up Arrakis, which was beforehand managed by the Atreides household. In different phrases, Bautista will likely be one of many villains.
Stellan Skarsgård
Subsequent, we’ve got Stellan Skarsgård. His greatest film appearances embrace The Hunt for Crimson October, Good Will Searching, Kiss Kiss (Bang Bang), Mamma Mia! (and its sequel), the second and third Pirates of the Caribbean installments and Cinderella. Like Dave Bautista, he is additionally a member of the MCU, having performed unique character Erik Selvig 4 occasions. Skarsgård has been tapped to play Baron Harkonnen in Dune, the story’s primary antagonist. Having hated the Atreides household for a very long time, he initiates a sequence of occasions that result in Paul and Woman Jessica being compelled to flee Arrakis, leading to Harkonnen taking management of the planet. For this film, Skarsgård’s Harkonnen has been described as being much less of a caricature and extra of a predator, with the full-body prosthetics encasing the actor making him appear to be a “rhino in human kind.”
Charlotte Rampling
After that, we’ve got Charlotte Rampling, whose primarily identified for her work in European cinema. In 2016, she earned an Academy Award nomination for her efficiency as Kate Mercer in 45 Years, and in 2017 she earned a Golden Globe nomination for enjoying Frances Turner within the BBC miniseries London Spy. Rampling’s resume additionally consists of The Verdict, The Duchess, Dexter, Broadchurch and Crimson Sparrow. Rampling solid been solid in Dune to play Reverend Mom Mohiam, a soothsayer serving Emperor Shaddam IV who’s able to figuring out an individual’s intentions and in the event that they’re mendacity, in addition to manipulate their feelings.
Oscar Isaac
Following her, we’ve got Oscar Isaac, who will play Paul Atreides’ father, Leto, who’s the Duke of the Home Atreides. Leto can be the principle character of the Prelude to Dune trilogy that was written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Amongst Isaac’s most notable credit are Inside Llewyn Davis, Ex Machina, Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens, Star Wars: The Final Jedi, X-Males: Apocalypse and Annihilation. He’ll seem later this 12 months in Triple Frontier, The Addams Household and Star Wars: Episode IX.
Zendaya
Subsequent on the listing is Zendaya, who’s being eyed to play Paul Atreides’ love curiosity, Chani, in Dune. Chani meets Paul and Woman Jessica after they’re compelled to flee into Arrakis’ desert, and as she trains alongside the 2, she and Paul construct a connection. After making a splash on the Disney Channel main the TV exhibits Shake it Up and Ok.C. Undercover, Zendaya has since made the leap to the large display with Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Biggest Showman. Her different upcoming appearances embrace Spider-Man: Far From Residence and the HBO sequence Euphoria.
Javier Bardem
Additional proving that Denis Villeneuve is just not enjoying round with assembling a top-notch solid for Dune, Javier Bardem finally joined the proceedings. He’ll play Stilgar, the chief of the Sietch Tabr, one of many Fremen communities on the planet Arrakis. Similar to with Chani, Paul Atreides and Woman Jessica meet him after they’re compelled to flee into the planet’s desert. Bardem, who’s arguably probably the most well-known actor introduced for Dune to this point, has a powerful appearing resume crammed with motion pictures like No Nation for Previous Males, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Skyfall and Mom!, to call a couple of.
Josh Brolin
2018 was an enormous 12 months for Josh Brolin. Together with debuting as Cable in Deadpool 2 and reprising Matt Graver in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, he additionally lastly obtained to snag the highlight as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity Warfare, and he’ll accomplish that once more this 12 months in Avengers: Endgame. Now it seems like Brolin will likely be staying throughout the sci-fi realm, as he’s signed on to play Gurney Halleck within the Dune reboot, a job beforehand performed by a pre-Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology Patrick Stewart. Gurney is the warmaster for the Atreides household and a mentor to Paul, and continues to assist the household even after they’ve been overthrown.
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa has lastly hit it large within the realm of flicks. Though he’d already made a reputation for himself on TV via exhibits like Baywatch: Hawaii, Stargate Atlantis, Recreation of Thrones and Frontier, his first try at enjoying a preferred fictional character in a cinematic setting, Conan the Barbarian, didn’t go so nicely. Now, nevertheless, he’s the DC Prolonged Universe’s Aquaman, with the underwater-dwelling superhero’s standalone journey turning into the highest-grossing DC Comics film of all time. Now he is showing in Dune as Duncan Idaho, a talented swordsman who’s fiercely loyal to Home Atreides. Idaho, whom Momoa described as “Han Solo-esuqe,” is the one character to look in all of Frank Herbert’s six unique Dune novels. So there’s an opportunity, as uncommon as it could be, that Momoa, may seem in a number of Dune motion pictures, assuming in fact he’s solid and if any of these sequel tales are tailored to movie.
David Dastmalchian
Making his movie debut in The Darkish Knight, David Dastmalchian has gone on to construct a stable film and TV profession over the past decade with initiatives just like the Ant-Man movies, Chicken Field, Gotham, The Flash and MacGyver. Dune, nevertheless, marks his third collaboration with Denis Villeneuve, having beforehand appeared in Prisoners and Blade Runner 2049. Dastmalchian has been solid as Piter De Vries, a Mentat (a human who’s skilled to carry out psychological features on par with a pc) who serves Baron Harkonnen. De Vries can be notorious for making a poison that stays within the physique for years and requires an antidote to be often administered.
Chang Chen
After rising to prominence for enjoying the desert bandit Darkish May in 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, he’ll be returning to a sandy surroundings for Dune. Extra just lately, Chen has appeared in The Grandmaster, Brotherhood of Blades, The Murderer and Without end Younger. In Dune, Chen will tackle the position of Dr. Yueh, who, within the books, serves as the private doctor to Leto Atreides. Sadly, Yueh can be unwillingly working for Baron Harkonnen, so we’ll see if the film takes his character in the identical route with the identical penalties.
Stephen McKinley Henderson
Whereas Stephen McKinley Henderson primarily works on stage, he has a wholesome quantity of film and TV credit on his resume, together with Tower Heist, Lincoln, Manchester by the Sea, Woman Chicken, New Amsterdam (the Nikolaj Coster-Waldau-one, not the present model) and Devs. In Dune, he’s enjoying Thufir Hawat, a Mentat who has been loyal to the Home Atreides for a number of generations.
Sharon Duncan-Brewster
Sharon Duncan-Brewster already has some sci-fi cred underneath her belt due to a quick Rogue One: A Star Wars Story look and displaying up within the Physician Who particular “The Water of Mars.” That mentioned, British audiences doubtless know her greatest from her roles on the TV exhibits Dangerous Women and EastEnders, and she or he at present stars as Roz Marchetti within the Netflix sequence Intercourse Training. For Dune, Duncan-Brewster was solid as Dr. Liet-Kynes, the Imperial Planetologist of Arrakis who was Chani’s father within the unique supply materials, however has been reimagined as her mom for this film.
Dune will arrive on December 18, so keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra updates on the reboot. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch schedule to determine what motion pictures are additionally hitting theaters later this 12 months.
