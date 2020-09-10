Denise Richards Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

In what is probably probably the most logical incidence within the historical past of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise, a consultant for Denise Richards has confirmed that she won’t be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” subsequent season.

The drama round Richards throughout the present’s tenth season has fueled this season’s scores — “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been the top-rated cable present on Wednesday nights this 12 months — however the actor has clearly been depressing all through. As this season went on, Richards needed to fend off practically your complete relaxation of the forged, in addition to former “RHOBH” forged member Brandi Glanville, who claimed on digital camera she’d had a one-night-stand with the married Richards.

The drama has divided the “Housewives” fandom into contentious teams, with many viewers being #TeamDenise, others being #TeamBrandi and a 3rd subset of the viewers who suppose Glanville could also be telling the reality, however are horrified by her thirsty insistence on spilling Richards’ enterprise on digital camera.

Along with what Glanville stated, the “RHOBH” forged who’ve pitted themselves towards Richards have accused her of making an attempt in her second season of the present to regulate her picture after maybe being too free-wheeling about her intercourse life together with her husband final 12 months.

The present, for its half, has damaged down the fourth wall between manufacturing and the narrative because it by no means has earlier than. Apparently, there was a trick the forged would use after they didn’t need one thing to be aired, which was to say, “Bravo Bravo Bravo” — however that didn’t work for Richards when she tried to make use of that tactic. And after Richards was confronted with Glanville’s allegations repeatedly throughout a visit to Rome with the forged, she walked out of a restaurant on the ultimate evening, however was then proven being talked by a producer into going again in so they may obtain some sort of closure. (Spoiler alert: No closure was achieved.)

In the course of the finale episode, Richards and longtime pal (ex-friend?) Lisa Rinna had a showdown, throughout which Rinna requested Richards about sending Bravo a cease-and-desist, which Richards met with an icy stare she had patented within the film “Wild Issues.”

A Bravo spokesperson didn’t reply to a request for remark.