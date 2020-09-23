Denise Van Outen confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2021

Denise Van Outen has been confirmed because the third superstar to participate on the brand new sequence of Dancing on Ice.

TV presenter Linda Robson revealed the information on twenty third of September throughout an episode of Unfastened Girls.

As she chatted with Kaye Adams, Robson by chance blurted out that Denise was the most recent contestant to affix the ITV skating present.

All the women laughed it off ultimately, as Denise confirmed that she was certainly becoming a member of DOI.

She stated: “I’m actually excited. Lastly I get to inform folks as a result of I’ve actually saved this a secret.”

Revealing her daughter Betsy Mead didn’t even know, she continued: “I’ve actually saved this a secret from most of my family and friends. Betsy doesn’t even know. She’s at college, so she’s going to search out out this afternoon once I decide her up from college.”

She added: “Hopefully I’ll have the ability to skate as a result of I actually can’t rise up on ice and each time I’ve taken Betsy at Christmas time to a rink I’ve been the one on the penguin! After the 12 months we’ve all had it’s going to be beautiful and refreshing to see a little bit of sparkle, a little bit of glamour and see us all joyful and smiling having fun with ourselves on the ice.”

#LooseWomen‘s very personal Inspector Saggy Mouth labored it out ???? We’re so excited to see @denise_vanouten on #DancingOnIce Watch the chat ➡️ https://t.co/fgaVn7pGBC pic.twitter.com/KRe0aZHNFx — Unfastened Girls (@loosewomen) September 23, 2020

Van Outen – who appeared on Superstar Gogglebox earlier this 12 months – joins TV persona Myleene Klass and Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, who have been each confirmed to be participating on the present.

She is greatest identified for her performing and presenting roles. She introduced The Huge Breakfast and performed Roxie Hart within the musical Chicago each within the West Finish and on Broadway.

Earlier this 12 months, she competed on The Masked Singer UK and in 2012, Denise appeared on the tenth sequence of Strictly Come Dancing and completed as runner-up.

So it appears to be like like she would possibly have the ability to make use of a few of these dancing abilities. However how good is her skating? We’ll simply have to attend and see…

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2021. Try what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV reveals 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.